 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor equestrian to host OSU
0 comments

Baylor equestrian to host OSU

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team will compete in its first meet in three weeks when it hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (1-1) last competed Feb. 6 when it beat No. 2 TCU, 10-9, in Waco. The last two competitions against Fresno State and Oklahoma State were postponed.

Oklahoma State (0-1) dropped a 14-5 decision at TCU last Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert