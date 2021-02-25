Baylor equestrian to host OSU

The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team will compete in its first meet in three weeks when it hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (1-1) last competed Feb. 6 when it beat No. 2 TCU, 10-9, in Waco. The last two competitions against Fresno State and Oklahoma State were postponed.
Oklahoma State (0-1) dropped a 14-5 decision at TCU last Sunday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
