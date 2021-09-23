 Skip to main content
Baylor equestrian to open season at Tennessee-Martin
Baylor equestrian to open season at Tennessee-Martin

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open the season against No. 10 Tennessee-Martin on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn.

The Bears finished 3-8 last season but reached the NCEA semifinals with an opening-round upset of No. 1 Auburn.

Baylor returns 13 of 18 point winners from last year, including second-team reining All-Americans Madaline Callaway and Daisy Kaufman, and 2021 all-Big 12 fences team selection Savannah Hemby.

