Baylor equestrian to open season at Tennessee-Martin

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will open the season against No. 10 Tennessee-Martin on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn.
The Bears finished 3-8 last season but reached the NCEA semifinals with an opening-round upset of No. 1 Auburn.
Baylor returns 13 of 18 point winners from last year, including second-team reining All-Americans Madaline Callaway and Daisy Kaufman, and 2021 all-Big 12 fences team selection Savannah Hemby.
