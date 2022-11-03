Baylor equestrian travels to No. 1 SMU

After knocking off then-No. 1 TCU two weeks ago at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor will try to beat the new No. 1 when it faces SMU on Friday beginning at 9:10 a.m. at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

In their last competition, the Bears (1-3) upset TCU, 12-7, at home for their first win of the year. The Mustangs (1-0) have since taken over the top spot ahead of just their second competition of the season.

Against the Horned Frogs, Baylor swept flat, 5-0, and grabbed a 3-2 win in fences to spearhead the upset. Baylor also swept the Most Outstanding Performer honors as Dominika Silvestri (fences), Madison Mitchell (flat), Elsie Naruszewicz (horsemanship) and Jenna Meimerstorf (reining) were honored in their events.

Jumping seat sophomore Annie Vorhies was named the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month after going 2-0 in October.