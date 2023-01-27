Baylor equestrian trumps Tennessee-Martin

No. 8 Baylor equestrian flexed its muscle Friday with a 15-2 victory over No. 9 Tennessee-Martin at the Willis Family Equestrian Center in the first competition of the spring.

The Bears (3-4) remained undefeated at home this season with the 13-point win over UT-Martin (2-4), which was the second-largest margin of victory in Casie Maxwell’s six seasons as the head coach. The only wider winning margin came in her Baylor debut with an 18-2 win over West Texas A&M on Sept. 22, 2017.

Against the Skyhawks, Baylor jumped out to a fast start with a 5-0 sweep in fences and never looked back, taking a 3-1 win in flat, a 4-0 win in horsemanship and a 3-1 win in reining.

Freshman Lauren Jorgensen made her collegiate debut and earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in fences. Senior Dominika Silvestri also picked up MOP accolades in flat. The Bears rounded it out on the Western side with Elsie Naruszewicz’s 76.5 in horsemanship and Jenna Meimerstorf’s 74.5 in reining to sweep the MOP honors.

Baylor will host South Dakota State (1-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday.