Baylor equestrian upsets No., 1 Auburn

After struggling throughout the regular season, the No. 8 Baylor equestrian team upset No. 1 Auburn, 8-7, on the opening day of the NCEA national championship on Thursday at the Extraco Events Center.

A two-time defending national champion, Auburn came into the national quarterfinals with a 42-meet winning streak and an 8-0 record this season.

With Katie Davis providing a remarkable ride, the Bears (3-7) got off to a hot start with a 2-1 win in horsemanship. That proved to be the difference as Baylor and Auburn tied 2-2 in each of the three other events, including reining and the flat and fences competitions.

"We told the girls it’s going to take every ride and it’s going to take every step, it’s going to take everything that they’ve got," said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. "And they did that, they fought to the very end. I’m still trying to get my heart rate down a little bit, but definitely so excited for this team. Postseason is its own game.”

Baylor will face No. 4 SMU (9-1) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday's championship round. SMU reached the semifinals with a win over No. 5 Texas A&M.

