Baylor equestrian upsets No. 1 TCU

The No. 10 Baylor equestrian team won its first competition of the season, and did it in a big way by knocking off No. 1 TCU, 12-7, on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

After losing their first three competitions on the road, the Bears (1-3, 1-1) swept flat riding, 5-0, to spark the win over the previously unbeaten Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1).

Baylor opened with a 3-2 win in fences before tying TCU at 2-2 in horsemanship. After sweeping the flat, Baylor finished with a 3-2 loss in reining.

Baylor's Dominika Silvestri (fences), Madison Mitchell (flat), Elsie Naruszewicz (horsemanship) and Jenna Meimerstorf (reining) were each named Most Outstanding Performers in their respective events.