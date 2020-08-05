Baylor ex Andrew Billings opts out of NFL season due to health issues

Former All-American Baylor and Waco High defensive lineman Andrew Billings announced that he’s opting out of the 2020 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns due to asthma issues.

Billings said on Twitter that he sought extensive medical advice on how COVID-19 affects asthma before making his decision.

Billings signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns during the offseason after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Billings became the third Browns player to opt out of the season.

Gatesville renames field for Davidson

Gatesville’s football home has gotten a face-lift and a name change for the 2020 season.

The Hornets’ home digs recently underwent turf replacement for the field, and will be renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium. Davidson was a former Gatesville football player, city councilman and school board member who died in a car accident in 2019. He also played football at Baylor and later served as Baylor athletics’ team chiropractor. He was the son of Cotton and Carolyn Davidson – Cotton being another former Gatesville and Baylor football letterman who went on to play for the Oakland Raiders.

The 4,000-seat McKamie Stadium dates back to 1966, and underwent a complete renovation in 2012, when it first switched from natural grass to turf. It also serves as the home to Gatesville’s soccer and track and field programs.

