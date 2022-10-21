Baylor expects tough challenge from Jayhawks

Baylor’s homecoming is a grand tradition with its parade, pep rally and bonfire, and worship service.

The Bears traditionally schedule homecoming against one of their weaker opponents, so alumni and fans can go home happy.

On paper, Kansas looked like an easy choice. But these Jayhawks are a bird of a different feather.

Under second-year coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks have experienced a resurgence this season as they won their first five games to break into the Top 25 before losing the last two games to No. 8 TCU and Oklahoma.

Reeling with a two-game losing streak, the Bears (3-3, 1-2) know they’ll have a fight on their hands at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

“Ever since I’ve been here at least, we go into Kansas historically, maybe not the best team, but we tell ourselves every year that this is not the same Kansas team as it was the year before,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “And I think that keeps guys focused and I think it holds a lot of truth. So I think going into it with the mentality that they’re the best team in the Big 12 might be necessary.”

To the Bears’ credit, they’ve rarely taken the Jayhawks lightly, even when they were at their worst. They’ve won their last 12 games against Kansas, including last year’s 45-7 blowout in Lawrence.

But this season, Kansas fans aren’t biding their time during October until basketball season starts. For the first time in 13 years, the Jayhawks sold out three straight home games against Duke, Iowa State and TCU.

The Jayhawks have given their fans a lot of reasons to watch them. Even in the last two losses – a 38-31 decision against TCU and a 52-42 decision against Oklahoma – they were highly competitive.

“We have a really strong opponent coming in with a coach I very much admire and respect,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “They’re a team that is believing and playing hard. It’s going to be a challenge here at our place.”

Kansas (5-2, 2-2) suffered a big blow when starting quarterback Jalon Daniels went out with a shoulder injury against TCU. He had completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception while keeping defenses off balance by rushing for 341 yards and five scores this season.

But senior Jason Bean has performed well in Daniels’ absence as he’s thrown eight touchdown passes in the last two weeks.

“There’s confidence on the team and confidence in him,” Aranda said. “You look at this past game, for sure. He comes out, just starting fast, and you could see that he’s feeling it and I would anticipate that again.”

The Jayhawks’ running attack is led by Devin Neal with 505 yards and five touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.6 yards per carry. Coincidentally, he bears the same name as Baylor safety Devin Neal.

“He is a physical, violent runner, and falls forward,” Aranda said. “He will churn and grind out the last two, three yards. That’s the thing that sticks out to me the most is that people kind of will have him hemmed up, and it’s a three-yard gain, no, it’s a five-yard gain. So we have our work cut out for us just coming from the tackling performance that we put on, to what needs to happen for this one.”

Better tackling has been emphasized through the last week after the Bears’ sloppy defensive performance in a 43-40 loss to West Virginia on Oct. 13 in Morgantown. The Bears allowed a season-high 500 yards, and a lot of that was the result of poor tackling.

“It feels like as the season has been going on, people have just been going through the motions,” said Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika said. “So when we’re put in those stressful situations in the games, we don’t know how to handle it.”

After going out in the third quarter against West Virginia with a head injury, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has gone through concussion protocol. But he has been practicing, which appears to be a good sign that he’ll be back in the lineup against a Kansas defense that ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 30 points per game.

However, the Bears have confidence in redshirt freshman quarterback Kyron Drones, who came in against the Mountaineers to hit seven of 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

“Kyron’s got the same abilities,” Sims said. “I mean, like y’all saw in the game, he came in and didn’t skip a beat. So the confidence that the offense has in Kyron is second-to-none. We’re ready for him to play if he needs to.”

Aranda has indicated that running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams appears unlikely to play after also suffering a head injury against West Virginia.

With road games coming up the next two weeks against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the Bears can’t afford to stumble at home, even if these aren’t the same old Jayhawks.