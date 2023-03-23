Fourth-seeded Baylor will face top-seeded Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 equestrian tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater,

The Bears (5-8, 2-4) dropped both regular season contests to the Cowgirls (6-4, 4-2) this season including a 17-3 loss in Stillwater on Oct. 15 and a 10-9 loss on Feb. 18 in Waco.

No. 2 seed TCU (11-2, 4-2) will face No. 3 seed Fresno State (3-7, 2-4) on Friday, and the winners will advance to Saturday's championship contest while the losers will compete in the consolation match.

In last season’s Big 12 tournament, Baylor suffered a narrow 10-9 first-round loss to the Cowgirls, but bounced back to defeat Fresno State in the consolation match, 12-6.