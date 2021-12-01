Baylor faces tough 2022 football schedule

Baylor faces a potentially tougher 2022 football schedule with long road trips to BYU, Iowa State and West Virginia.

The Bears play BYU in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 10 in a nonconference game before the Cougars join the Big 12 in 2023. Baylor meets Iowa State in Ames on Sept. 24 in the Big 12 opener, and West Virginia in Morgantown in a rare Thursday night game on Oct. 13.

Those three road games will be played in the first half of Baylor's schedule, which could lessen the chances for cold weather trips.

The Bears open the season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 3 at McLane Stadium and will host Texas State on Sept. 17. After playing Iowa State, Baylor's Big 12 home opener will be Oct. 1 against Oklahoma State in a rematch of the two teams in Saturday's upcoming Big 12 championship game.

The remainder of the Big 12 schedule includes a date against Kansas on Oct. 22 at McLane Stadium followed by road games against Texas Tech on Oct. 29 and Oklahoma on Nov. 5.

The Bears will follow with home games against Kansas State on Nov. 12 and TCU on Nov. 19 before concluding the season against Texas in Austin on Nov. 26.

The 2022 Big 12 championship game will be held Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff times and TV coverage will be announced at later dates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.