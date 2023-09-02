Baylor left its season-opener shell-shocked.

The Bears lost to Texas State 42-31 in the Saturday night at McLane Stadium. It is Baylor’s first-ever loss to the Bobcats in 10 meetings, as well as its first loss to a team from the Sun Belt.

“It’s not acceptable,” Head coach Dave Aranda said. “I talked to the team about how it’s not. I take responsibility for it. Whether it’s the wide eyes or the lack of detail, all those things are things I take a lot of pride in. I was counting on those things being done, and to see that they’re not is painful.”

Quarterback Blake Shapen completed 21 of his 31 attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. He was in and out of the game during the second half with a leg injury.

Aranda said Shapen injured his MCL and will get an MRI.

“He gave everything he had,” Aranda said.

Redshirt sophomore Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson had 113 passing yards with one interception in his first game with the Bears.

Senior tight end Drake Dabney tied for the team-high with six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bobcats had 441 yards of total offense, more than all but two games from last season, and converted all four of their fourth-down conversion attempts.

“I don’t know how many third- and fourth-down opportunities we had to get off the field,” Aranda said. “We had penalties where the ball moved back or we give the ball away, so all these opportunities we had that we did not capitalize on.

“I take responsibility for that.”

Richard Reese, the defending Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, finished with 13 yards on seven carries. Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson had a team-high 80 yards on 16 totes.

Baylor had eight penalties for 40 yards, six of which were false start flags.

“We struggled mightily up front,” Aranda said. “There was a combination of anxiety and I hate to say inexperience because I don’t want excuses. We just had a hard time getting the ball off on go.”

Baylor looked good to go out of the gate, forcing a Texas State 3-and-out on the first drive of the game.

Shapen then hit Hal Presley with a 40-yard bomb on the Bears’ first offensive snap of the season. They got down to the 1-yard line but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal after the first of five first-half false start penalties pushed them back.

Texas State found its groove after that, scoring on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Baylor freshman Trey Wilson recovered a fumble in Texas State territory, but Baylor once again had to settle for a field goal.

The Bobcats continued to wreak havoc when Ismail Mahdi sprinted straight through the heart of the Baylor defense for a 65-yard touchdown.

“It was on us,” senior linebacker Mike Smith said. “We just played it wrong, and that’s something that we’ve got to get in the film room and fix so we can bounce back next week.”

Finley somehow avoided a sack and found Donerio Davenport, who out-jumped Smith, in the end zone on their next drive.

Shapen put his body on the line and scored on a nine-yard keeper late in the second quarter, but the Bobcats had another answer, converting their third 4th-down conversion of the first half to extend their lead to two possessions.

Baylor stormed out of the gates in the second half, needing just three plays to go 62 yards, capped off by a 53-yard pass from Shapen to Dabney.

Again, the Bobcats responded with a touchdown-scoring drive. When the Bears settled for a field goal for the third time in the game late in the third quarter and Texas State scored again, it all but sealed the deal.

Shapen, even on one leg, refused to let the Bears go away quietly, finding Dabney for the second time midway through the fourth quarter.

“It’s tough, you want to do vey thing to protect him,” Dabney said. “Salute to Blake for being a soldier out there and giving it all he had even though his leg wasn’t feeling right. That just goes to show his toughness and how bad he wanted to be out there with us.”

An interception by Robertson with under four minutes to go was the dagger.

Baylor returns to McLane Stadium for the second of his school-record eight home games Saturday at 11 a.m. against No. 14 Utah, which beat Florida 24-11 in its opener Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

“It’s hurt losing, we’ve just got to stick together and band together,” Smith said. “Nobody was talking down on each other, everybody was together and focused on fixing our mistakes and getting ready for next week.”