Baylor fan favorite Pitre making his mark on the field

Though he wasn’t on the field, Pitre increased his knowledge of the game by watching the Baylor coaches on the sidelines. That knowledge isn’t just helping him as a player, it should benefit him when he goes into coaching.

“I got to shadow the coaches a lot more, got to watch what they did on a day by day basis, and I got to be with the graduate assistants and see what they did,” Pitre said. “It helped me out and has slowed the game down for me, and I’m definitely seeing things a lot quicker.”

Pitre’s teammates have seen how skillfully he has adapted to the star position and like what he brings to the defense. After wearing No. 24 in previous seasons, Pitre is wearing No. 8 now after earning a single digit following a vote by his teammates.

“First game, he was just doing what he did all fall camp, and I believe as the season goes on he’s going to get better and better,” said Baylor junior receiver RJ Sneed. “And I believe he earned a single digit.”

Though the Baylor defenders have had to learn some new defensive techniques and language in Roberts’ scheme, Pitre said it hasn’t been a major adjustment. Aranda noted how intelligently Pitre processes the game and how he routinely takes the right angles to make tackles.