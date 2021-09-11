Baylor fans welcome back national champions

Mitchell showed why he was named Naismith NCAA defensive player of the year by playing intense, aggressive defense throughout the summer. The talented guard averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range to lead the Kings to the Summer League title.

“We’re trying to change the culture in Sacramento to become a defensive team,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to go in there and show them I could guard one through five and do whatever I need to do to win.”

Mitchell was thrilled when the Kings made him a lottery pick but realizes the experience he gained from playing for a national championship team helped him get there.

“It’s a blessing,” Mitchell said. “But credit to my teammates because I wouldn’t have been there without them. If we didn’t win together, I probably wouldn’t have been in this position.”

Following a first-team All-America season, Butler’s draft potential appeared tenuous at first due to a medical condition before the NBA cleared him to play in mid-July.

“They were talking like I wasn’t going to be able to play,” Butler said. “Just to be able to play in the league has been my dream, and I’m fortunate for the opportunity,”