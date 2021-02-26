Baylor fielding miscues aid A&M's 12-4 onslaught in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK — Texas A&M’s baseball fans unveiled their traditional “ball five” jeer only once, following a four-pitch walk by the Bears.
Never the mind. Those rowdy Aggies let Baylor hear it about plenty of other mistakes by the Bears.
Baylor committed four costly errors and issued seven free passes, and Texas A&M rocked and rolled the Bears in a less-than-classic BU performance at the Round Rock Classic. The Aggies used a five-run fifth to cruise to a 12-4 win on Friday night at Dell Diamond.
“The biggest thing is that we didn’t play great fundamentals,” Rodriguez said. “There were a couple of plays, like the play at second base, and I knew exactly what happened. Tre (Richardson) came in for the ball … I’ve been there and I knew exactly what happened, so that’s a communication thing. To be honest, that’s something that kind of takes some repetition and experience. Hopefully they understand that now.”
It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Bears (1-3), especially from a pitching standpoint. Pure arm talent isn’t the issue. The five hurlers that Steve Rodriguez sent to the mound against the Aggies (3-3) combined to strike out 15 A&M batters. But they’re definitely walking too many, and A&M also belted two big home runs in this rare reunion of former conference rivals.
The Aggies claimed a firm grasp on the outcome with its five-run fifth. The entire game could kind of be encapsulated on one sequence in that fifth inning, as the Bears exacerbated a problem and made it a bigger problem with some ragged glovework. With two runners on base and two outs, A&M’s Bryce Blaum singled into center, and BU’s gifted freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie came in hard to charge the ball. But it rolled under his glove to the wall, allowing both runners to score and Blaum to scurry all the way to third base on the error.
That made the score 7-1, A&M, but the Aggies were far from done. Two batters later, Will Frizzell dumped Hambleton Oliver’s offering deep over the wall in right for a two-run tater and a 9-1 Aggie advantage.
At that point, the whooping A&M fans in attendance at Dell Diamond were practically delirious.
“It’s going to take time,” Rodriguez said. “They’re all trying to play the hardest they can and do the best they can. We’re playing baseball again. I told them, I think A&M has a really good team, but we had too many mistakes on defense and on the mound to overcome it.”
The Aggies capitalized on a second chance to plate their first two runs of the game. Starter Blake Helton was clicking along, having struck out four of the first six A&M batters, when he surrendered a two-out walk in the second to Logan Britt.
Helton still appeared close to discovering the escape hatch when he slung a pickoff throw that appeared to catch Britt off the bag. Bears first baseman Chase Wehsener broke for the dugout, anticipating a third-out call, but first base umpire John Brammer ruled Britt safe.
That proved costly for the Bears moments later, as Mikey Hoehner unloaded for a two-run shot to the berm past the left-field fence. Just like that, the Aggies led, 2-0.
Helton sidestepped a bullet in the third, looking like Neo from the Matrix. The Aggies filled the bags with one out on a single, an error by BU shortstop Tre Richardson, and a walk. But Helton didn’t flinch. He came up huge on a full-count offering to Zane Schmidst, striking out the A&M third baseman looking. Then he induced a dribbler to first for the third out.
But Helton’s luck (and his time on the mound) ran out in the fourth. Catcher Andy Thomas’s throw on a slow infield dribbler sailed wide of Wehsener at first for an error. After Helton yielded a single to cleanup hitter Bryce Blaum on the next-at-bat, his day was done, as BU coach Steve Rodriguez made the call to the bullpen and Hambleton Oliver.
The Aggies tacked on a couple of runs in the inning, scoring a runner from third on a ground ball that BU second baseman Jack Pineda bobbled for the Bears’ second error of the inning and third of the night. Frizzell then made it 4-0, A&M, by slicing an RBI single to right.
The Bears snuffed out Dustin Saenz’s shutout bid in the fourth, taking advantage of an A&M challenge play that “kinda-sorta” worked out for the Aggies, but not really. After falling behind two strikes, Pineda battled back to dump a two-out double into left field. Then home plate umpire Chris Griffith ruled that Saenz hit BU’s Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo with a pitch. The Aggies called for a review, which they won, sending the Baylor third baseman back to the batter’s box. However, Cardoza-Oquendo made the most of his second chance when he hammered a single into center to drive in Pineda from second, cutting the gap to 4-1.
Baylor hit the ball nicely on the night, finishing with 11 hits. Those young BU ballplayers kept scuffling at the dish as the game progressed, scoring on a Tre Richardson RBI single in the fifth, Cade Currington’s two-out single to right in the sixth, and Kyle Harper’s pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth. Harper’s round-tripper was an absolute moon shot to left in his first at-bat of the season.
Helton (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out six and walking two in 3.1 innings. Oliver also struggled, but freshman Grant Golomb showed some flash with two hitless innings.
Saenz (1-1) tallied the win for the Aggies, working into the sixth while allowing nine hits and three runs, striking out five and walking none.