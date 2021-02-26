Baylor fielding miscues aid A&M's 12-4 onslaught in Round Rock

The Aggies claimed a firm grasp on the outcome with its five-run fifth. The entire game could kind of be encapsulated on one sequence in that fifth inning, as the Bears exacerbated a problem and made it a bigger problem with some ragged glovework. With two runners on base and two outs, A&M’s Bryce Blaum singled into center, and BU’s gifted freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie came in hard to charge the ball. But it rolled under his glove to the wall, allowing both runners to score and Blaum to scurry all the way to third base on the error.

That made the score 7-1, A&M, but the Aggies were far from done. Two batters later, Will Frizzell dumped Hambleton Oliver’s offering deep over the wall in right for a two-run tater and a 9-1 Aggie advantage.

At that point, the whooping A&M fans in attendance at Dell Diamond were practically delirious.

“It’s going to take time,” Rodriguez said. “They’re all trying to play the hardest they can and do the best they can. We’re playing baseball again. I told them, I think A&M has a really good team, but we had too many mistakes on defense and on the mound to overcome it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}