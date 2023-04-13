“We are so excited to welcome Madison and her family to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Madison is a winner on the court and in the classroom and is grounded in her faith. On the court, she is a versatile post player who scored consistently around the rim while also stretching the floor to the arc. Off the court, our fans will love getting to know her as she has an incredible passion for people.”