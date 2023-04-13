The Baylor women made the addition of Madison Bartley official on Thursday, announcing the transfer’s arrival from Belmont.
A 6-3 senior forward, Bartley averaged 14.1 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor in the 2022 season.
“We are so excited to welcome Madison and her family to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Madison is a winner on the court and in the classroom and is grounded in her faith. On the court, she is a versatile post player who scored consistently around the rim while also stretching the floor to the arc. Off the court, our fans will love getting to know her as she has an incredible passion for people.”
Bartley is one of three transfers who have announced that they were joining the Bears, along with Ohio guard Yaya Felder and Kentucky guard Jada Walker.