Baylor finds brooms in time, sweeps Texas two-step

With Baylor leading 51-50 in the final four minutes, Smith made four straight free throws and hit a jumper that lifted the Bears to a 57-50 lead and capped a 10-0 run.

The key late-game surge started with a play that Baylor first-year coach Nick Collen admitted was a little lucky. Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry got the ball with the shot clock running out, which she didn’t realize at first. Once the Baylor bench got Asberry’s attention, she tossed up a shot that went in as the buzzer sounded and tied the contest at 50.

“It’s just a momentum play,” Collen said. “You’re down and out. Obviously that one was in some ways way more significant because she doesn’t even know the shot clock is about to go off and we’re all yelling at her and she throws it up and she banks it in. But Joanne Allen-Taylor hit two with (the shot clock) expiring in those situations where you can’t think because you’ve got to get the ball up.”

While Baylor faced a hostile environment and a decent crowd of 5,300, the Bears got a key call reversal midway through the third quarter.