Baylor finds brooms in time, sweeps Texas two-step

AUSTIN — Who knows how many conference games the Baylor and Texas women’s basketball programs have against each other before the Longhorns exit stage left for the SEC?
But Bears fans can certainly savor the triumph of the last three days.
No. 9 Baylor overtook No. 13 Texas in the second half and closed strong to claim a 63-55 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center.
In doing so, the Bears swept the regular season series with their archrivals in the span of less than 48 hours. Because of Baylor’s COVID-19 health and safety pause in early January, the schedule was reset to include this unique two-game Waco-Austin back-and-forth.
The Bears (17-5, 7-3 Big 12) made it count in their favor as they won, 75-63, at the Ferrell Center on Friday. Finishing off the sweep helps Baylor chase Iowa State and Oklahoma atop the Big 12 standings at 9-2 each.
But the win over Texas was also a point of honor for the Bears.
“I feel like we just take pride in it,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like the battle of who is the best team in Texas. We know the motive here at Baylor is beat Texas every year. We’re doing a great job.”
Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to put her team in that position.
With Baylor leading 51-50 in the final four minutes, Smith made four straight free throws and hit a jumper that lifted the Bears to a 57-50 lead and capped a 10-0 run.
The key late-game surge started with a play that Baylor first-year coach Nick Collen admitted was a little lucky. Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry got the ball with the shot clock running out, which she didn’t realize at first. Once the Baylor bench got Asberry’s attention, she tossed up a shot that went in as the buzzer sounded and tied the contest at 50.
“It’s just a momentum play,” Collen said. “You’re down and out. Obviously that one was in some ways way more significant because she doesn’t even know the shot clock is about to go off and we’re all yelling at her and she throws it up and she banks it in. But Joanne Allen-Taylor hit two with (the shot clock) expiring in those situations where you can’t think because you’ve got to get the ball up.”
While Baylor faced a hostile environment and a decent crowd of 5,300, the Bears got a key call reversal midway through the third quarter.
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews was whistled for charging with 5:57 left in the third quarter. But the video clearly showed that Texas’ Audrey Warren’s heels were on the line designating the restricted area under the basket. Andrews dished the ball to Smith for a layup on the play and Smith quickly made the shot. After reviewing the video, the game officials tagged Warren with the foul, counted Smith’s basket and gave the Bears that ball.
Baylor trailed 37-30 before that play, but it ignited a crucial run. Asberry and Jordan Lewis each made layups, then Caitlin Bickle hit a 3-pointer that put the Bears in front, 39-37, with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Asberry finished with 13 points to join Smith as the only Baylor players in double-digit scoring.
Allen-Taylor scored 18 points to lead Texas (15-6, 5-5), while Aliyah Matharu had 7 of her 10 in the first half.
Having seen each other less than 48 hours previously, the Baylor and Texas defenses each got plenty of stops through the early stages on Sunday.
Baylor scratched out an early 10-3 lead when Andrews got to the basket for a layup at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter. But the Horns battled back and finished the opening period with Matharu’s 3-pointer to cut the Bears’ advantage to 10-8.
The Longhorns extended a 10-0 run into the second quarter, capped by another jumper by Matharu that put Texas in front, 13-10.
The Horns expanded their lead to eight by halftime, taking advantage of 11 Baylor turnovers that served to interrupt the Bears’ offensive rhythm as much as anything. Texas scored nine points off turnovers in the first half, just one more than Baylor’s eight.
Even when Baylor was getting its shots in the first half, the Bears didn’t make very many. Baylor shot 25.9% from the field going into intermission. Only Smith, who was 4 of 8 from the field, had more than four points.
The Bears were playing their third game in five days after losing to Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday.
“I just think we looked tired in the first half,” Collen said. “I thought we played tired. I thought the physicality bothered us. We got shots off around the rim and didn’t make them.”
All’s well that ends well for Baylor, though. The Bears won the second half, 45-29.