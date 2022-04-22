Baylor follows surging Boitan into Big 12 battle

Adrian Boitan is an imposing figure, even if you don’t know his rank or record.

When the 6-foot-2 Baylor junior steps onto the tennis court, his dark, menacing stare sets the tone as much as his size and strength.

That’s just how the Bears like it.

Baylor coach Michael Woodson knows that Boitan, who is ranked No. 3 in the nation with a 17-0 record this season on the No. 1 singles court, gives his team an advantage before anyone even plays a point.

“Having that confidence of ‘Your best player is not as good as our best player,’ that trickles down throughout the lineup,” Woodson said. “I really think it kickstarts what we’re trying to do out there, especially in singles.”

Baylor will try to ride the Boitan effect to another conference title when the Bears open the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday at TCU’s Friedman Tennis Center. Baylor, the No. 2 seed, opens in the semifinals against No. 3 seed Texas.

On Thursday, Boitan met with the media and outlined why believes fourth-ranked Baylor can make a run in the conference tournament and the NCAAs to follow.

“I’m pretty confident that if we control the controllables, we’re going to have a pretty good chance to win this whole thing,” he said.

Boitan has been a force since he arrived at Baylor three years ago. Last spring, he played a key role in helping the Bears advance to the NCAA national final versus Florida as he went 16-4 on the season while mostly playing on the No. 1 court.

Earlier this year, Boitan played in a match that opened his eyes both to what might be possible in his future pro career and how great players compose themselves. Boitan, playing for Romania in a David Cup qualifier, went up against world No. 18 Roberto Bautista of Spain. Although Bautista won, 6-3, 6-1, on his preferred clay surface, Boitan walked away with some gained confidence.

“That was kind of life-changing for me,” Boitan said. “What (professional players are) doing really well is like the small things. They know what they’re owning. They use what they’re owning in the big moments really well and they execute it really well. They’re just really disciplined. They don’t try to do more if they don’t need to do more.

“I’m trying to apply it.”

Boitan’s trajectory is pointed toward a prolific pro career. He said he is aware of that and preparing his game to be ready for when those opportunities come.

“We talk about it with him all the time. it’s been a process for him understanding that the work he put in three months ago is what he’s putting out on the court today,” Woodson said. “It’s not what he did yesterday, what he did this morning that’s the reason why he’s winning today. It all stacks.”

Boitan’s evident improvement from an already impressive 2020-21 season is part of what has put Baylor in position to make another long postseason run. Boitan said he won’t be satisfied, even with making the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Woodson can see how the pieces are fitting to meet those high expectations.

“Adrian’s on the brink of history with what he’s accomplishing at No. 1 singles and leading this team and really the nation with his performances,” Woodson said. “We’ve got so much experience in the middle of the lineup and you know those guys are going to play their best tennis under pressure in big moments and likely handle that situation better than their opponents. The guys at the bottom are doing what the guys at the bottom did last year, consistently putting up wins.”

