Twenty-one new Baylor football players have enrolled for the spring semester including 11 transfers and 10 high school signees.

The 21 players are among 32 new players that have signed with the Bears for the 2023 season. The 11 remaining players will join the program this summer.

Prominent among the transfers starting this spring is former Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who will battle returning junior Blake Shapen for the starting job.

Robertson was a four-star quarterback at Lubbock Coronado, where he was a three-year starter who threw for 12,256 yards and 146 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes before graduating in 2021.

“It’s huge getting back to Texas,” said Robertson after announcing his transfer in early January. “There’s a lot of history at Baylor and they’ve had a lot of success, especially recent history. It’s a great opportunity and I really like the coaching staff.”

Former BYU offensive linemen Campbell Barrington and Clark Barrington, Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson, Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez, North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, and Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson round out the offensive transfers.

The Bears are familiar with Richardson since he rushed for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cowboys the last three seasons.

Defensive transfers include former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson, Liberty linebacker Mike Smith and Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins. Former Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is also enrolled at Baylor for the spring semester.

Ten high school signees are starting at Baylor this spring, including Pflugerville Weiss wide receiver Micah Gifford, Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley, Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker, Franklin running back Bryson Washington and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon tight end Matthew Klopfenstein.

Additionally, tight end Jonathan Nielsen, who has spent the last two years in Denmark after formerly attending Joshua (Texas) High School, will also join the program.

High school defensive signees starting at Baylor this spring are Lewisville cornerback Caden Jenkins, Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab cornerback Carl Williams and Garland Lakeview Centennial defensive lineman Trey Wilson. Kicker Palmer Williams from Davie County High School in North Carolina is also at Baylor for early enrollment.