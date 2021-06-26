 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor football adds a pair of commits
0 comments

Baylor football adds a pair of commits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor football team picked up a pair of commitments on Friday and Saturday from athlete Kaian Roberts-Day of Festus, Mo. and defensive tackle Enyce Sledge of Monroe, La.

Roberts-Day, who plays running back, tight end and outside linebacker at Festus High School, is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds on his Hudl page.

He announced his commitment via Twitter. In an included message, he wrote “I’m officially closing my recruiting and I’m 110% going to Baylor University. I really liked the coaches, staff and the culture there.”

Roberts Day is the 15th-ranked prospect from Missouri and the 43rd-ranked prospect at his position nationally.

Sledge followed with his commitment on Saturday. He is a 6-3, 313 interior defensive lineman at Neville High School. Sledge is the 50th-ranked prospect from Louisiana according to 247Sports. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert