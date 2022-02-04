Baylor football adds to coaching, support staff

Baylor’s football program announced several staff additions and promotions on Friday, including new safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat and wide receivers coach Dallas Baker.

Wheat comes to Baylor from Nevada, where he spent two years as an assistant. He was safeties coach for the Wolfpack in 2020 before working with the likebackers this past season. He also spent four years working with Baylor’s Dave Aranda when the pair were at LSU, as Wheat was a lead defensive analyst.

Baker joins the Bears after a year as Buffalo’s receivers coach. Before that, he spent four years in that same post at Marshall. Baker played three years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning a Super Bowl in 2008.

Baylor also has named Keava Soil-Cormier as an associate AD for player personnel, Jeff Grigus as director of football operations, Monique Felix as associate director of operations, and Tyler Foster, Connor Morgan and Aaron Hunt in player personnel roles.