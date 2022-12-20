Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas

On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition.

Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears.

Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

Jackson (6-2, 203) played his high school ball at Royse City, where was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He signed with the Razorbacks and nabbed five catches for 97 yards as a true freshman in 2021.