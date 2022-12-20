 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor football adds transfer receiver from Arkansas

  • 0
Arkansas Missouri Football

Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. will join the Baylor program as a transfer. He caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

 L.G. Patterson, Associated Press

On the eve of National Signing Day, Baylor bolstered its wide receiver corps with a transfer addition.

Arkansas sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. announced on Tuesday that he was headed to Waco to join the Bears.

Jackson is coming off a season in which he made 16 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

Jackson (6-2, 203) played his high school ball at Royse City, where was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He signed with the Razorbacks and nabbed five catches for 97 yards as a true freshman in 2021.

Ketron Jackson Jr Highlights
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert