Baylor football assistants Roberts, Wheat reportedly dismissed from staff

Baylor is making defensive staff changes as defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat were reportedly dismissed from Dave Aranda’s staff.

A spokesman for Baylor football said the university wouldn’t comment on personnel decisions. The staff changes were first reported by Colt Barber at SicEm365.

Roberts has served under Aranda as defensive coordinator in all three of his seasons at Baylor.

Last year’s defense keyed Baylor’s 12-2 Big 12 championship season as it led the league with 19 interceptions and ranked second with 44 sacks.

The 2022 Baylor defense ranks fourth in the Big 12 by allowing 370.3 yards per game and fifth in points allowed with 26.6 per game. The Bears’ 13 interceptions ranks fourth, but their 24 sacks ranks eighth.

Baylor’s pass defense ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 232.8 yards per game, but is 80th nationally. Picked to repeat as Big 12 champions, the Bears ended the regular season with a 6-6 record after dropping the last three games to Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

Roberts was the head coach at Delta State, where he had Aranda on his staff as co-defensive coordinator in 2007. After coaching five seasons at Delta State, Roberts was head coach at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-17 before becoming Louisiana’s defensive coordinator in 2018-19.

In previous interviews, Aranda always described Roberts as a coaching mentor.

Wheat joined Aranda's staff in January 2022 after two seasons at Nevada. He worked as a defensive analyst under Aranda at LSU while Aranda served as LSU's defensive coordinator. Baylor ranks 119th nationally in special teams efficiency this season.