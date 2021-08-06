Baylor football confident as Aranda opens second camp

With Dave Aranda diving into his second season, the Baylor football team had the aura of a much more confident, experienced group on the first day of fall practice Friday afternoon.
The Bears looked much more confident than the 2020 team that tried to patch things together on the fly after stepping away from campus for nearly five months due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Baylor fifth-year senior safety Jalen Pitre. “Last year, we didn’t have spring ball, so definitely coming in, I see the preparation that we’ve put in. And I think it’s paying off, especially in the weight room, even on the field, the meetings. The team is jelling, and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Aranda’s first year as the Bears’ head coach was chaotic to say the least. With their three nonconference games canceled due to COVID-19, the Bears finished 2-7 in Big 12 games.
Aranda said vaccinations have continued to rise on the football team as the Bears try to avoid the COVID-19 issues that plagued them last season when a vaccine wasn’t available.
“They’re getting better and better,” Aranda said. “In the summer, we talked on the phone and had conversations, trying to get people connected with doctors. I think it’s recognized that it’s a personal choice, and when it gets to tough times to honor that. Once we got here and football was around the corner, a lot of it ramped up.”
When the news broke that Texas and Oklahoma will bolt to the SEC in future years, Aranda said his team didn’t pay much attention to it.
“Our guys were lifting and I’m walking through the groups and I’m talking to them, and I asked them ‘Are you guys talking about this thing?’”Aranda said. “Guys didn’t even know that it happened. I figured it was that way, knowing our team. The team needs to stay on that track. They’re so focused on what they’re doing and what’s right in front of them, and I appreciate that.”
Since the Bears were on campus for spring drills and summer weight lifting and conditioning, Aranda believes they’re much further ahead than the start of fall practice last season.
“I think the confidence level across the board has gone up,” Aranda said. “We have guys who have matured and taken on leadership roles. The togetherness of the team, everything we went through in the summertime, all the personal talks, all the family gatherings, all of it matters.”
Aranda is seeing more veterans taking on leadership roles. Returning from a shoulder injury, linebacker Terrel Bernard’s presence makes a big difference on defense. All-Big 12 safety Jalen Pitre is another highly respected veteran.
With quarterback Charlie Brewer playing his final season at Utah, Aranda has watched other offensive players take leadership roles like lineman Connor Galvin and running back Trestan Ebner.
“The leadership on both sides was good,” Aranda said. “Connor Galvin was out there leading. Ebner was out there leading. It was a hot day, and there was a lot of picking people up. There were a lot of positive talks. And those are some of the things we’ve worked on.”
Baylor’s early practices are being held at the practice fields behind the Simpson Center and the Allison Indoor Practice Facility, but the Bears will hold scrimmages at McLane Stadium.
Ebner could see just how excited his teammates were to play together again.
“There’s a couple times we had to tell guys to slow down,” Ebner said. “That’s always a good thing. You’d rather tell guys to slow down than speed up. You could see everybody wanted to work.”
After the fifth opening day practice of his college career, Pitre felt more excited than the kid who arrived in 2017 for his first practice.
“I’ve never been this excited about fall camp, about practice, period,” Pitre said. “My teammates, I feel like they’ve done a great job at making it a fun atmosphere, and it’s just fun to come to work with them every day.”