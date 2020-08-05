Baylor football could open at 25 percent stadium capacity

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said on Wednesday the university is looking at potentially opening McLane Stadium at 25 percent capacity for football games.

Earlier in the summer, Rhoades had hoped to hold home football games at 50 percent capacity, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas is making Baylor officials look at modifying the number.

Additionally, Texas and Texas Tech are exploring 25 percent capacity at home football games. At 25 percent capacity, Baylor could allow 11,250 fans into the 45,000-seat stadium.

Rhoades said Baylor will also follow COVID-19 state guidelines at games with fans wearing face masks, social distancing and sanitizing hands.

“From the very beginning, we’ve based our models on what we’ve heard from the governor and what the state is doing,” Rhoades said. “We had settled in on 50 percent capacity and were ready to proceed, but now there’s some thought that we might begin capacity at 25 percent. That’s a possibility we’re exploring.”

Rhoades hopes to finalize the capacity at games and the team’s revised schedule within the next week.