 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor football fortifying defensive secondary with commitments

  • 0

Baylor football picked up a commitment from a four-star defensive back Saturday night.

Mayde Creek’s Tay’shawn Wilson tweeted that he was “1000% Committed” to Baylor. Wilson, a 5-9, 175-pound cornerback, is the 57th ranked player in Texas by 247 Sports and is ranked 26th in the state by Rivals. He had offers from Texas, Houston and Nebraska, among others.

Wilson was the third defensive back addition in three days and the fourth of the week for Baylor, which also picked up pledges from Baton Rouge (La.) cornerback Carl Williams IV, Mesquite Horn safety DJ Horn and Franklin defensive back Bryson Washington. All told, Baylor’s 2023 class now includes 17 players who have committed.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly commits to Baylor

Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert