Baylor football fortifying defensive secondary with commitments

Baylor football picked up a commitment from a four-star defensive back Saturday night.
Mayde Creek’s Tay’shawn Wilson tweeted that he was “1000% Committed” to Baylor. Wilson, a 5-9, 175-pound cornerback, is the 57th ranked player in Texas by 247 Sports and is ranked 26th in the state by Rivals. He had offers from Texas, Houston and Nebraska, among others.
Wilson was the third defensive back addition in three days and the fourth of the week for Baylor, which also picked up pledges from Baton Rouge (La.) cornerback Carl Williams IV, Mesquite Horn safety DJ Horn and Franklin defensive back Bryson Washington. All told, Baylor’s 2023 class now includes 17 players who have committed.