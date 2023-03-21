Going from a Big 12 championship to a losing season didn’t sit well with the Baylor football team.

So the focus of spring drills is to get back to the mindset and attention to detail that it takes to return to a championship level.

The Bears opened spring drills Tuesday extremely motivated to find those intangibles that were missing in the 2022 season that ended with four straight losses en route to a 6-7 finish, including a 30-15 loss to Air Force in the frigid Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

“Every day you’ve got to come in and get focused,” said Bryson Jackson, who switched from linebacker to safety this spring. “You’ve got to take all the distractions out and focus on getting better and being there for each other. That’s been the whole interaction during the offseason is getting better as a unit and redefining our culture and what camaraderie means and shared commitment means and fighting through adversity and having each other’s back.”

When evaluating needed areas of improvement, fourth-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda even turned inward. He believes he needs to be tougher on some players than he was last season.

“I think I probably was too lenient with guys,” Aranda said. “I think I probably tried to help too many guys that I think probably needed maybe a tougher version of me. I probably gave too many guys chances that were probably taking advantage of me or those chances.”

Baylor made two coaching changes during the offseason. Matt Powledge came back as defensive coordinator and safeties coach after previously serving under Aranda as the Bears’ safeties coach in 2020-21. Last year, Powledge was Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Christian Robinson will coach inside linebackers after coaching linebackers at Auburn last year and Florida the previous four seasons. Aranda dismissed defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach Ronnie Wheat following last season.

“I mean, all respect to Coach Roberts, he was a great coach,” said Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin. “But Coach Powledge really brings a lot of energy to the way he coaches and he holds us to a really high standard with our own energy. It's about the technique with him, but he expects us to bring more energy than technique on most days, because technique you can coach, energy you can't.”

Like last season, the battle for quarterback will be a major focus during the spring. Returning junior Blake Shapen will compete against Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson. In last year’s spring drills, Shapen beat out returning starter Gerry Bohanon, who transferred to USF.

After stepping in for an injured Bohanon, Shapen led the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 championship by completing his first 17 passes for all three touchdowns in a thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

But in his first full year as a starter, Shapen was erratic in 2022 as he hit 63.3 percent for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

A former star at Lubbock Coronado, Robertson is looking for a new start after playing sparingly as a redshirt freshman last season for Mississippi State as he completed six of 11 passes for 23 yards.

Aranda likes a lot of the qualities Robertson brings to the table, especially his leadership skills.

“Sawyer has a great leadership quality,” Aranda said. “There's something about him, man. Guys are drawn to him. And whether it is drill work, or it's in the weight room, or it's just watching film, guys want to watch film with him, guys want to go work out, push harder and do better with or around him. I think he is way eager. His effort is for sure there. And so, I think we're way blessed to have him. I think his best football is way ahead of him.”

Aranda expects Robertson and Shapen to bring out the best in each other.

“I think they're going to both push each other,” Aranda said. “I think Blake's had a really good spring and I think Blake's one, where just his confidence has really grown. And so, just him in front of the team, him in a huddle, him after a mistake that a teammate makes, there's such a difference with all that.”

Baylor’s offensive line is looking at a big overhaul after losing a group of fifth-year seniors led by all-Big 12 offensive tackle Connor Galvin and center Jacob Gall and guard Grant Miller. Losing sophomore Micah Mazzcua was also a big blow after he transferred to Florida.

The Bears will count on BYU transfers Campbell and Clark Barrington, senior returner Gavin Byers and senior Elijah Ellis to help fill the holes.

“I want to be able to see them, when it’s a running play, run off the ball, finish blocks,” Aranda said. “When the running back is on the ground, pick them up, help them back to the line of scrimmage. When it’s a pass play, and we’ve got to have his block, I want to see him give great effort to try to get that done. And you want to like a grit and toughness.”