Baylor football looks to regain ground dominance

But Aranda wants to see the Bears play more consistently and be at their best at critical points in the game.

“Well I think it’s frustrating for me when you want to win with character,” Aranda said. “When you really care about winning is really important to me, but how you win is more so, and to make that a real central part of what we want to be about and what we want to display on and off the field, and then to make that almost a daily point, and to have that not show up is frustrating.

“Usually you emphasize something and you get it. We’re talking about staff-wise ways we can be more effective in that area and be able to get a complete buy-in to where we can be better with that. I just feel every game is going to be back and forth, every game is going to be a fight in this league, and rightfully so. We’re going to have our hands full playing one opponent. We’ve been playing two here for a while.”

Aranda is hopeful that all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard will return against the Mountaineers after missing the Oklahoma State game with a knee injury. Cornerback Kalon Barnes also missed the last game.