Baylor football making run on tight end talent

“When I visited my freshman year, both me and my dad were impressed with the campus and university as a whole,” Johnson said. “Baylor is a family school with people who will be there to help you. I just felt a certain vibe from the people there.”

Johnson has played on the Red Oak varsity since his freshman year. During the past two seasons, he’s made 45 catches for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As a senior in 2021, Johnson could also see some action at defensive end.

“I haven’t been playing on both sides of the ball, but this year they might line me up at defensive end,” Johnson said. “I’ll be in a speed package and go get the quarterback.”

Mladenka is a 6-5, 235-pound three-star recruit who made 16 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He said Baylor has recruited him since December, and is happy he made his decision to commit early.

“Honestly, I can’t think of anything I don’t like about Baylor,” Mladenka said. “I like the high academics, the high athletics and the religious aspect of it. Coach Grimes seems like a great guy, and I like that he’s both offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.”