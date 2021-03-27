Baylor football making use of spring with rollout of new offense

If timing is everything with offense, you'd better believe that Jeff Grimes knows he arrived right on time at Baylor
The Bears' new offensive coordinator said that he can't really imagine the difficulty of trying to install a scheme without the benefit of spring drills. He doesn't envy Baylor's 2020 coaching staff.
"If you don't have that, you're obviously way, way, way behind," Grimes said. "You're losing so much time. We lost our spring at BYU last year, but that was my third year there. It was different. And so it's critical, this time is critical in terms of building our team. It starts with building the culture and the identity, and I think we're beginning to understand what that is, and now we've got to put it into practice."
Baylor brought in Grimes from BYU in January after parting ways with Larry Fedora after one season. Last fall, the Bears averaged just 310 yards and 23 points per game, figures that ranked 118th and 100th in the country, respectively.
Grimes favors a wide zone scheme that has become prevalent across the NFL over the past couple of decades. The veteran coach, who has previous stops at LSU, Auburn, Colorado and other schools in addition to BYU, said he has employed a variety of different offenses over the years, but has grown into a true believer in the wide zone.
He appreciates the scheme's versatility and said it allows a play-caller to stay on schedule and avoid a lot of negative losses behind the line of scrimmage. Grimes' 2020 BYU team tied for the national lead in yards per play at 7.84.
"You have to have guys who can move their feet, who can be coachable, and who can play fast," Grimes said. "They don't have to be any specific skill set other than be coachable and willing to execute the play. It's something I've really become a believer in, and it fits with a lot of the things I like, and in the passing game as well. It'll be something we hang our hat on."
Three practices into spring drills, the Bears have waged a bevy of intense battles at different position groups. But the one that will generate the most interest throughout the spring naturally centers on the quarterback position.
Charlie Brewer announced after the 2020 season that he planned to transfer after four years at Baylor and a total of 9.700 passing yards to his credit. He ended up landing at Utah. That leaves unproven holdovers Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon to duke it out for the vacancy, along with promising youngsters like Blake Shapen and Kyron Drones.
Grimes said he likes what he's seen thus far from all the QBs, and the thriving competition that has unfolded. He's not necessarily in a rush to name a starter by the end of the spring, but if it happens, it happens.
"It could go either way. I'm a guy who enjoys competition," Grimes said. "I think the cream really does rise to the top. If there is someone who has asserted himself, then I think there is some value in saying, this is our guy going into the summer, and then he establishes a little bit of different level of credibility with his teammates. But if that's not the case ... I would say there's just as good a likelihood, or maybe more, that it would go longer than that, somewhere into fall camp. But if it's obvious, we'll certainly name somebody."
Grimes utilized the tight end to great success at BYU, with Isaac Rex making freshman All-America in 2020. It would represent a major culture shift for the tight end to become a focal point of a Baylor offense, and Grimes admits that it remains to be seen whether he has the kind of playmakers to make that happen.
Nevertheless, BU junior tight end Ben Sims and the rest of his colleagues at the postion are eager to give it a go.
"It has its perks," said Sims, who caught three touchdown passes for the Bears in 2020, the most by a Baylor tight end in 13 years. "Different route concepts, different run plays, different ways to do things. ... At the end of the day, it's just football. Don't overthink it. Every system is going to be a little different, you just have to find a way to adapt."
Sims is just glad that the Bears are getting the opportunity to actually learn and work out the kinks of a new offense, as opposed to a year ago when they viewed plays on iPads and talked to their coaches via Zoom meetings.
"It feels good. Spring ball, in my opinion, is essential to having a good team in the fall. I feel like we didn't really get that opportunity to come together as a team last year, and I feel like this spring ball is going to help us compete better, give us a better edge, and it's just going to make us a better team."