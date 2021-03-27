Baylor football making use of spring with rollout of new offense

"You have to have guys who can move their feet, who can be coachable, and who can play fast," Grimes said. "They don't have to be any specific skill set other than be coachable and willing to execute the play. It's something I've really become a believer in, and it fits with a lot of the things I like, and in the passing game as well. It'll be something we hang our hat on."

Three practices into spring drills, the Bears have waged a bevy of intense battles at different position groups. But the one that will generate the most interest throughout the spring naturally centers on the quarterback position.

Charlie Brewer announced after the 2020 season that he planned to transfer after four years at Baylor and a total of 9.700 passing yards to his credit. He ended up landing at Utah. That leaves unproven holdovers Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon to duke it out for the vacancy, along with promising youngsters like Blake Shapen and Kyron Drones.

Grimes said he likes what he's seen thus far from all the QBs, and the thriving competition that has unfolded. He's not necessarily in a rush to name a starter by the end of the spring, but if it happens, it happens.