Baylor football marches against social injustice

The Baylor football team marched across campus late Thursday afternoon in a show of unity against social injustice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.

The Baylor players were joined by head coach Dave Aranda and his coaching staff along with Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades.

Baylor players carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Unity.” They marched to the Fountain Mall where they gathered for prayer.

The Baylor football program released a statement: “Baylor football student-athletes decided as a team to forgo practice Thursday to unite around the ongoing events in our country.

In lieu of practice, the team instead had an open conversation about how to come together as one to unite against social injustice, to discuss practical ways to support hurting teammates, and to take time to pray for God to use the team to create change. Following that meeting, the team marched from the Simpson Athletic Center to Fountain Mall to pray for our city and campus.”

Several Baylor players and staff members expressed their feelings on Twitter.