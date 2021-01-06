Baylor football moving in 'different direction' from Pugh

Just one day after Baylor’s football program announced the hiring of Ryan Pugh as offensive line coach, the Bears are reversing course.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda put out a statement Wednesday that Pugh will not join the team after all.

“Since the recent announcement of Ryan Pugh as Baylor’s offensive line coach, we have decided to move in a different direction,” Aranda said in the statement. “We are currently in the process of filling the resulting vacancy. We wish Ryan the best in his future endeavors.”

Baylor announced the hiring of BYU’s Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator on Monday, then named Troy University’s Pugh to lead the offensive line Tuesday, along with the addition of Chansi Stuckey from Clemson as receivers coach. Coaching veteran Joe Wickline coached Baylor’s offensive line in 2020, but he was not retained.