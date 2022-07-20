Baylor football nabs commitment from Lakeview's Wilson

Baylor’s strong recruiting summer continues, as the Bears added a commitment from Garland Lakeview defensive end Trey Wilson on Wednesday.

Wilson (6-3, 245) is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a four-star prospect by Scout. He had offers from a variety of schools around the country, including Michigan, Florida State and Oklahoma State, and had reportedly taken visits to USC and Washington in addition to Baylor.

ESPN/Scout ranks Wilson as the 36th-best player in Texas and No. 286 nationally in the Class of 2023. He is the 23rd commitment in the Class of 2023 for Baylor.