Baylor football nabs commitment from Lakeview's Wilson

Baylor Football (copy)

Dave Aranda's Bears picked up its 23rd commitment of the Class of 2023 on Wednesday with the addition of Garland Lakeview defensive end Trey Wilson

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s strong recruiting summer continues, as the Bears added a commitment from Garland Lakeview defensive end Trey Wilson on Wednesday.

Wilson (6-3, 245) is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a four-star prospect by Scout. He had offers from a variety of schools around the country, including Michigan, Florida State and Oklahoma State, and had reportedly taken visits to USC and Washington in addition to Baylor.

ESPN/Scout ranks Wilson as the 36th-best player in Texas and No. 286 nationally in the Class of 2023. He is the 23rd commitment in the Class of 2023 for Baylor.

