Baylor football players hoping to capitalize on Pro Day auditions

It’s always the strangest job interview setting you could imagine. But six players with Baylor football connections were ecstatic to have a chance to impress any potential employers.
Baylor held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility, with three former BU players joining three draft-eligible prospects who just completed their college eligibility last fall. Eighteen NFL teams sent representatives to Waco to watch outside linebacker William Bradley-King, offensive lineman Jake Burton and fullback Trystan Slinker perform the various combine-like drills. They were joined by former Bears Spencer Drango, Chris Platt and Drew Galitz, who are looking to latch on somewhere as free agents.
So, did they help their chances? Well, that probably depends on who you ask.
Put it this way — they hope so.
“I feel like the season is where I helped myself the most. And the Senior Bowl, and today I felt like I stamped it,” said Bradley-King, who made 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass break-ups and four quarterback hurries in his one season with the Bears after transferring from Arkansas State.
Some projections have Bradley-King being selected as a late day three pick of the NFL Draft, which is slated for April 29-May 1. Whether as a draft pick or as a free agent, the versatile 6-4, 248-pound edge rusher should land in a camp somewhere.
“I’ve been talking to teams,” he said. “Right now I’m on to my next phase. I’m going to go home, start training, staying focused, stay in shape, and wait on that call. … There’s a couple of teams that are interested. They just tell me, keep getting better. I’m just waiting on a call, waiting on an opportunity.”
Burton may have turned a few heads, too. The offensive lineman, who came to Baylor from UCLA prior to the 2020 season as a graduate transfer, flashed a time of 4.90 on the big board during his initial running of the 40-yard dash. Not too shabby for a lineman.
Burton said his biggest mission going into Pro Day was to convince scouts of his explosiveness.
“One of my goals out here was to show I can move and I’m versatile and physical, and I believe that I did that today,” Burton said.
At various breaks in the action at Wednesday’s Pro Day, Burton found himself standing next to Drango, chatting up a guy who has already traveled the path he hopes to take. A consensus two-time All-American at Baylor from 2011-15, Drango was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He’s seen action in 32 career NFL games, but hasn’t been on a roster since a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
Drango said he reached out to Baylor’s compliance office about participating in Pro Day, and gained approval to do so. He’s just looking to draw someone’s interest and land in an NFL camp again.
“I’m just trying to get out in front of teams again,” Drango said. “It’s another workout. Due to COVID and restrictions like that, it’s been tough to get in front of teams. I think workouts were down to about 25% of what they were in the past couple years. They went from usually a 24-hour process to bring free agents in to a six-day process with quarantine and hotel and everything. So, it’s made it a lot tougher to get in front of teams. So, that’s the purpose of today.”
Former Baylor punter Drew Galitz knows all about it. Galitz had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for December, but contracted COVID-19 and was forced to cancel. Like Drango and Platt, he hoped to use Baylor’s Pro Day as an audition for a free-agent contract.
After wrapping at Baylor in 2018, Galitz punted for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades during that league’s brief tenure.
“I’ve had workouts here and there, been in touch with teams that have called me and emailed me,” said Galitz, who has endured two torn ACLs during his football career. “I’ve always told myself that I’ve got it and I know that I’ve got it. It’s all up here (in the head). I know that this is something I want to do and something I will do.
"It’s only a matter of time. All I need is one team to call me and all I need is one team to let me come compete. That’s all I’m asking for, and all that I need.”
Platt, who racked up 1,987 receiving yards at Baylor from 2015-19, hoped to catch the eye of at least one NFL suitor on Wednesday. He admitted he underperformed in the 40-yard dash, running in the 4.6 range, but caught every pass that came his way and was pleased with the rest of his performance.
“I’m just going to keep the main thing the main thing, keep on doing what I’m doing,” Platt said. “If I get that call, if I’m lucky enough to get that call, then I’ll be ready.”