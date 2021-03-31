Baylor football players hoping to capitalize on Pro Day auditions

“I’m just trying to get out in front of teams again,” Drango said. “It’s another workout. Due to COVID and restrictions like that, it’s been tough to get in front of teams. I think workouts were down to about 25% of what they were in the past couple years. They went from usually a 24-hour process to bring free agents in to a six-day process with quarantine and hotel and everything. So, it’s made it a lot tougher to get in front of teams. So, that’s the purpose of today.”

Former Baylor punter Drew Galitz knows all about it. Galitz had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for December, but contracted COVID-19 and was forced to cancel. Like Drango and Platt, he hoped to use Baylor’s Pro Day as an audition for a free-agent contract.

After wrapping at Baylor in 2018, Galitz punted for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades during that league’s brief tenure.

“I’ve had workouts here and there, been in touch with teams that have called me and emailed me,” said Galitz, who has endured two torn ACLs during his football career. “I’ve always told myself that I’ve got it and I know that I’ve got it. It’s all up here (in the head). I know that this is something I want to do and something I will do.