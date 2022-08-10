Baylor football players launch Waco NIL Club

Baylor football players announced the launch of the Waco NIL Club on Wednesday.

The Waco NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows Baylor fans to make a monthly financial commitment to the players on the team. The minimum commitment is $5 per month.

All Baylor players are invited to participate in the club and proceeds are split evenly among the participating athletes at the end of the month. The players have teamed with YOKE, a complete membership platform that provides business tools for athletes to launch a paywalled community to ensure that digital experiences are executed properly.

Player generated content on the waconil.com website will include players discussing past games, practices, upcoming matchups and recruiting stories. A community message board will allow fans to connect with the players.

For more information, fans can go to waconil.com.