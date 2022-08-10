 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor football players launch Waco NIL Club

  • 0
Baylor Football

Baylor football players announced the launch of the Waco NIL Club on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor football players announced the launch of the Waco NIL Club on Wednesday.

The Waco NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows Baylor fans to make a monthly financial commitment to the players on the team. The minimum commitment is $5 per month.

All Baylor players are invited to participate in the club and proceeds are split evenly among the participating athletes at the end of the month. The players have teamed with YOKE, a complete membership platform that provides business tools for athletes to launch a paywalled community to ensure that digital experiences are executed properly.

Player generated content on the waconil.com website will include players discussing past games, practices, upcoming matchups and recruiting stories. A community message board will allow fans to connect with the players.

People are also reading…

For more information, fans can go to waconil.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert