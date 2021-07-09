Baylor football recruiting benefits from return of on-campus visits

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emory was excited to meet the Baylor coaches in person and tour Baylor’s football facilities.

“They’re good people and Coach Aranda is just a people person,” Emory said. “He’s someone I can trust for the next four years. That’s what I want to be around. It was a great feeling being there especially not knowing what it would be like to be on a college campus. The facilities are next level. I loved every bit of it. I’m blessed to find a home at Baylor.”

Rockwall-Heath receiver Jordan Nabors committed on June 20 before Maile committed on June 21. Maile had been recruited by offensive line coach Eric Mateos last year at BYU. Mateos became Baylor’s offensive line coach in January after former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes accepted the same position for the Bears.

“He offered me (a scholarship) at BYU and Baylor too,” Maile said. “I like the way Coach Mateos coaches because of how he treats the players and the life lessons he teaches too. He’s been really loyal and I feel like I’ll fit well in Baylor’s offensive scheme.”

Though Maile will play college football a long way from his Salt Lake City area home, he said he has family in Texas. On his June 18 visit, he was impressed by McLane Stadium and Baylor’s other football facilities along with the academics the university offers.