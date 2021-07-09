Baylor football recruiting benefits from return of on-campus visits

Following a 15-month lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA finally opened up the doors to in-person recruiting on June 1.
High school recruits who were limited to Zoom virtual sessions and phone calls for the past year have poured through those doors.
Dave Aranda’s Baylor football program has especially benefited from the reopening of on-campus recruiting. Since June 17, 11 players have committed to Baylor, including nine in the 2022 class and two more in the 2023 class.
“Thinking back to last year, how can you make a decision on just phone calls?” said Coppell offensive lineman Alvin Ebosele, a 2022 recruit who committed to Baylor on June 28. “You don’t really get the full impression of what they’re like. It’s better when you’re seeing where you’re coming to, and I think it’s going to be amazing. I’m thinking it’s going to be a really good class.”
Before June 1, Baylor had 10 commitments in its 2022 class. But following numerous on-campus visits the last three weeks, the Bears have nearly doubled their recruiting class to 19 players to rise to No. 12 in Rivals.com’s 2022 team rankings.
“I feel like we’re going to be the strongest class for 2022,” said South Jordan (Utah) Bingham offensive lineman George Maile, who committed on June 21. “We’ve got great guys who can change the program. I met some of them on my visit.”
Though 13 commitments in the 2022 class are from Texas, six are from out of state, including Maile, Pinson (Ala.) Valley quarterback Zach Pyron, Festus (Mo.) athlete Kaian Roberts-Day, Camden (Ark.) Fairview offensive lineman Timothy Dawn, Monroe (La.) Neville defensive lineman Enyce Sledge and Putnam City (Okla.) West safety Corey Gordon.
With his July 4 announcement, Gordon became Baylor’s 19th commitment. But he’s been a Baylor fan for a decade dating back to when Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III led the Bears to a last-second 45-38 win over the Sooners in 2011 at Floyd Casey Stadium.
“I used to be an OU fan until the year RG3 killed my Sooners,” Gordon said. “That’s when Baylor became my dream school.”
Baylor’s recent recruiting surge began when The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki committed on June 17. The next day, Mount Pleasant defensive tackle Tre Emory committed to the Bears after getting offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn and Colorado.
A big factor for Emory was his relationship with Baylor defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, who had formerly coach with Aranda at LSU.
“I kind of expected I’d commit, because I had a great bond,” Emory said. “When I met Coach Johnson, I thought this is who I want to be coached by. His resume and reputation are amazing. I saw plenty of guys like me out of high school that he coached and took to the next level.”
Emory was excited to meet the Baylor coaches in person and tour Baylor’s football facilities.
“They’re good people and Coach Aranda is just a people person,” Emory said. “He’s someone I can trust for the next four years. That’s what I want to be around. It was a great feeling being there especially not knowing what it would be like to be on a college campus. The facilities are next level. I loved every bit of it. I’m blessed to find a home at Baylor.”
Rockwall-Heath receiver Jordan Nabors committed on June 20 before Maile committed on June 21. Maile had been recruited by offensive line coach Eric Mateos last year at BYU. Mateos became Baylor’s offensive line coach in January after former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes accepted the same position for the Bears.
“He offered me (a scholarship) at BYU and Baylor too,” Maile said. “I like the way Coach Mateos coaches because of how he treats the players and the life lessons he teaches too. He’s been really loyal and I feel like I’ll fit well in Baylor’s offensive scheme.”
Though Maile will play college football a long way from his Salt Lake City area home, he said he has family in Texas. On his June 18 visit, he was impressed by McLane Stadium and Baylor’s other football facilities along with the academics the university offers.
“They have a great football field, and that’s one of the reasons I love it,” Maile said. “I like the weight room and I really like Coach Vic’s (Viloria) strength training. I like the academics at Baylor and I feel like I could get my degree and education there.”
Baylor’s recruiting momentum continued as Sledge, Ebosele, Missouri City Hightower wide receiver Caleb Douglas and DeSoto safety Devyn Bobby committed from June 26-28.
“I had been around the area before but it was my first time on campus,” Ebosele said. “Coach Aranda is similar to Baylor’s other coaches. He’s really lively and genuine and really cares about the recruits as well.”
Additionally, two 2023 recruits committed to Baylor during the past three weeks: Post four-star athlete Isaiah Crawford and Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin DeLeon.
“Really to be honest, everybody on our official visits dang near committed,” Gordon said. “The coaches make you feel at home, and make everybody feel part of the Bear family. I could tell they really wanted me at Baylor. They look at you as a person off the field too, and it’s just a great fit for me.”
Through July 4, 2020, Baylor had 13 of its 17 commitments in the 2021 class. But recruiting was much more difficult since it had to be done long distance virtually. It was especially tough for a first-year coach like Aranda who had arrived in January 2020 after a four-year stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator. Two months after Aranda arrived at Baylor, the pandemic shut down college recruiting visits.
Now Aranda gets to meet the players he’s recruiting. Future Bears can get a feel for the coaches, the facilities and the university.