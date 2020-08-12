Baylor football schedule set, opening at home vs. Kansas

Baylor will open Big 12 play against Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium as the Big 12 announced its revised football schedule following the league's presidents' decision Tuesday night to continue the season.

Big 12 teams will play a 10-game schedule with nine conference games and one nonconference game. Baylor hasn't yet announced its nonconference opponent, but coach Dave Aranda said the game will be played Sept. 12 or 19.

Aranda said he could see the joy in his players' faces Tuesday night when news began to leak that the Big 12 would continue to play.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday that they would cancel fall sports due to coronavirus concerns.

The remainder of Baylor's schedule includes home games against Oklahoma State on Oct. 17, TCU on Oct. 31 and Kansas State on Nov. 28. Road games are West Virginia on Oct. 3, Texas on Oct. 24, Iowa State on Nov. 7, Texas Tech on Nov. 14 and Oklahoma on Dec. 5.

