Baylor football schedules Albany for season opener

Baylor will face Albany, a Football Championship Subdivision school, in its 2022 season opener Sept. 3 at McLane Stadium.

It will replace the home game against Louisiana Tech, which was previously canceled. The Bears’ planned 2023 road trip to Ruston, La. was also axed earlier this year.

The Great Danes play in the Colonial Athletic Association and went 2-7 in 2021. Albany has had recent success, reaching the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2019, ending the season ranked No. 20 in the coaches poll. Head coach Greg Gattuso is 35-52 in eight seasons at Albany and 132-84 in his career, having previously coached at Duquesne.

Baylor's two other 2022 nonconference games include a Sept. 10 date at BYU in Provo, Utah, and a Sept. 17 date against Texas State at McLane Stadium.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has said Baylor that prefers to play one FCS school, a Group of Five conference school and a Power Five conference school in its nonconference slate.