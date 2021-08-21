Baylor football shifts to lockdown mode

Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
The public can catch the Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 for autographs and photos at McLane Stadium at the annual Meet the Bears event.
But players and coaches won’t be available for media interviews during the upcoming week as the Bears become more focused for the Sept. 4 season opener in San Marcos.
“The next week will be mock game week, so we’ll take them through what a Monday looks like, a Tuesday, and so on and so forth,” Aranda said. “Then we’ll have a mock game next Saturday with different situations. If a guy goes down, who goes in and all that. We’ll get them on that kind of rhythm of what a game looks like.”
The Bears will finalize starting lineups during upcoming practices.
The biggest question is who will be named starting quarterback after junior Gerry Bohanon, sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen have battled throughout the spring and the first two weeks of preseason drills.
“I hope it’s sooner than later,” Aranda said. “I’d like it to be for the team and the individuals competing and for everyone involved. There are times where offensively, some of the competition and things we’ve done, if there really was a guy that had the title of starter it might have been different because you can empower him to say this or say that.”
Though the position is still up for grabs, Aranda has been impressed with the competitiveness the three quarterbacks have shown.
“It’s been awfully competitive,” Aranda said. “In the two-minute (on Friday), we had guys moving the ball down the field. Gary was doing some with his legs, Blake was doing some with his arm. Zeno was making the right reads. They’re competing at a level where you want a guy to pull away.”
The Bears are also hoping to finalize an offensive line rotation. The linemen have been rotating at different positions throughout camp to enhance their versatility.
First-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos has pushed all the linemen to bring out their best.
“He pushes everybody,” said senior offensive lineman Connor Galvin. “Not everybody receives it in the same way. He can yell at some people, and some people he slows it down. Some people he draws it up with videos and stuff like that. He pushes the whole unit as one. But individually it just depends on who you are. We trust him. He helps us as a person with specifics.”
All the offensive players have grown more comfortable in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone scheme.
“In the spring, everybody was learning the base offense,” Galvin said. “Now we’re taking off and adding details and all that stuff and preparing for the season. So we’re making huge steps.”
With the bulk of Baylor’s defense returning, fewer positions are up for grabs.
Veteran leaders like linebacker Terrel Bernard, hybrid safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre, cornerback Raleigh Texada and safety JT Woods are pushing the other players to play at a higher level after the defense delivered solid performances throughout a 2-7 season in 2020.
They’re also looking forward to seeing how LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika can control the line of scrimmage to free up lanes for the rest of the defense.
“I’m really confident,” Bernard said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back with a lot of experience now, a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps. Being able to go through tough things has made us closer. And putting Apu into the middle of the defense is a game-changer. He’s a difference-maker. And then, everybody getting another year to understand the defense and kind of mesh together and flow together, I think it’s going to be a good year for us.”
Now in their second year under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Bernard believes the Bears understand his scheme in greater detail. They’re digging deeper into the defensive playbook and playing with more confidence.
“I wouldn’t say it’s more on us, it’s just going deeper into the details of what we’re doing,” Bernard said. “With COVID and stuff (in 2020), we weren’t really able to dive too deep into the playbook. So I think just having the extra time for spring and now getting the regular fall camp, we’ve been able to get a little bit deeper in.”
August preseason camp has been much different this year since the team has more freedom to practice and meet for film sessions. Zoom meetings served their purpose last year, but they can’t compare to personal interaction.
“I’ve really enjoyed the team, I’ve enjoyed the staff,” Aranda said. “I’ve enjoyed the process really. I got to know guys better, both off the field and on the field too in terms of skill sets and strengths and weaknesses. It’s been exciting catering and playing to their strengths.”