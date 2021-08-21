Baylor football shifts to lockdown mode

Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.

The public can catch the Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 for autographs and photos at McLane Stadium at the annual Meet the Bears event.

But players and coaches won’t be available for media interviews during the upcoming week as the Bears become more focused for the Sept. 4 season opener in San Marcos.

“The next week will be mock game week, so we’ll take them through what a Monday looks like, a Tuesday, and so on and so forth,” Aranda said. “Then we’ll have a mock game next Saturday with different situations. If a guy goes down, who goes in and all that. We’ll get them on that kind of rhythm of what a game looks like.”

The Bears will finalize starting lineups during upcoming practices.

The biggest question is who will be named starting quarterback after junior Gerry Bohanon, sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen have battled throughout the spring and the first two weeks of preseason drills.