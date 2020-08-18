Baylor football to open against Louisiana Tech

The Baylor football team will open its season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium.

It will be the Bears' lone nonconference matchup after the Big 12 revised schedules of its member schools from 12 to 10 games. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The Baylor-Louisiana Tech game was originally scheduled for Sept. 26, but is being moved up two weeks after Baylor's Big 12 opener against Kansas was switched from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 season that was capped by a 14-0 win over Miami in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

"I have great respect for Louisiana Tech and Coach (Skip) Holtz," said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "It will be a challenge for us. It's a great game to get us started."

