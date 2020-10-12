Baylor football trying to cope with COVID-19 outbreak after 29 new BU cases

“Retracing our steps, that’s really the only thing we can point to at this point in time, and that’s working in conjunction with our health and wellness staff and doctors,” Rhoades said. “But right now, we have to be focused on breaking the chain of transmission.”

Rhoades said the team wore N95 facemasks and goggles and avoided eating on the plane by having meals before and after the trip. He said Baylor’s medical team will continue to look for ways to protect the players and coaching staff from contracting COVID-19, especially on road trips.

“I don’t know how you fix a false negative, but we’re in a process of looking at anything we can do differently while on the road,” Rhoades said. “That includes how to handle the locker room and the hotel. I don’t know if there’s a whole lot we can do differently, but certainly we’ll look into how to disinfect better on the road.”

Baylor suspended football operations last Thursday and will not practice through Oct. 17.

Baylor has ramped up its COVID-19 testing with football players being tested every day instead of three days a week. Football staff members are being tested every other day.