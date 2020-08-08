Baylor football verbal commitments

Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.
2022 commitments
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Kaian
Roberts-Day
|DE
|6-3
|220
|Joplin
(Mo.)
|• Bears get 1st 2022 commitment
2021 commitments
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Elijah
Bean
|WR
|6-5
|190
|Humble
Summer Creek
|• 4-star WR has sprinter's speed
|Tyrone
Brown
|LB
|6-1
|210
|West Orange-
Stark
|• 3-star defender hails from WO-S
|Sam
Carrell
|DE
|6-4
|252
|Sandia
(Albuquerque, N.M.)
|• DE 'blessed' by Baylor offer
|Cicero
Caston
|DB
|6-3
|194
|Weatherford
|• Safety has sprinter's speed
|Roderick
Daniels
|WR
|5-9
|173
|Duncanville
|• Talent helped Panthers to title game
|Dakote
Doyle-Robinson
|DT
|6-1
|270
|De Smet (Mo.)
Jesuit
|• Another Missouri standout picks BU
|Kyron
Drones
|QB
|6-2
|198
|Pearland
Shadow Creek
|• Dual-threat QB led Sharks to perfect season
|Javon
Gipson
|WR
|6-1
|182
|Richmond
George Ranch
|• 3rd commitment for 2021 class
|Connor
Heffernan
|OL
|6-4
|260
|Georgetown
|• Baylor 'atmosphere' attracts OL commit
|Jordan
Jenkins
|CB
|5-11
|181
|Lindale
|• 4-star CB follows Aranda to BU
|Lorando
Johnson
|RB
|6-0
|198
|Lindale
|• East Texas player of year tore up defenses
|Cooper
Lanz
|DE
|6-4
|240
|Denton
Guyer
|• DE helped Guyer reach title game
|Devin
Lemear
|S
|6-0
|170
|Manor
|• Defender lifted playoff squad
|Ryan
Lengyel
|OL
|6-2
|275
|Dallas
Jesuit
|• 3-star talent picks BU
|Jackie
Marshall
|LB
|6-2
|230
|LaPlace (La.)
East St. John
|• Baylor fans celebrate pick
|Byron
Murphy
|DL
|6-1
|290
|DeSoto
|• Bears beef up with accomplished lineman
|Romario
Noel
|OL
|6-2
|194
|Cypress
Ranch
|• Noel 1st for Bears in 2021
|Hal
Presley
|WR
|6-3
|190
|Mansfield
Summit
|• Bears get 2nd WR of weekend
|Tate
Williams
|OL
|6-4
|260
|Wall
|• Bears add 2nd OL commitment
|Tevin
Williams
|CB
|6-1
|180
|Stillwater
(Okla.)
|• Two-sport star also speedy track talent
2020 signees/commits (read more)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
| Anthony
Anyanwu
|DE
|6-2
|235
|Garland
Sachse
|• Tons of potential for tall, athletic neophyte
| Gavin
Byers
|OL
|6-5
|295
|Colleyville
Heritage
|• 3-star O-lineman picks Bears
| Drake
Dabney
|TE
|6-6
|230
|Cypress
Ranch
|• Bears' class features DB talent
| Will
Garner
|OLB/DE
|6-3
|190
|Houston
Klein
|• Growing recruit has 'sudden quickness and length'
| Mike
Harris
|S
|6-0
|175
|Phenix City
(Ala.) Central
|• All-state talent joins BU
| Mose
Jeffery
|OL
|6-4
|330
|Kilgore
College
|• Bears get another OL recruit
| Seth
Jones
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Pearland
Shadow Creek
|• 3-star wideout spurns BC for BU
| Micah
Mazzccua
|OL
|6-5
|330
|St. Frances
(Baltimore)
|• Michigan recruit flips to Baylor
| Adonis (A.J.)
McCarty
|CB/WR
|5-11
|180
|Brownwood
|• Two-way talent picks BU
| Taye
McWilliams
|RB
|6-1
|205
|Rosenberg
Lamar Consol.
|• Bears gets 3rd commit of class
| Brooks
Miller
|S/LB
|6-2
|195
|West
Monroe (La.)
|• 'Savvy' recruit brings speed, hitting ability, instincts
| Devin
Neal
|RB
|5-11
|190
|Lawrence
(Kan.)
|• Neal likes look of Aranda's staff
|Victor
Obi
|DE
|6-5
|220
|Kilgore
College
|• Transfer will have 3 years remaining
| Chateau
Reed
|WR/DB
|6-3
|180
|Lawton
(Okla.)
|• 'Unbelievable athlete' performs in crucial situations
| Blake
Shapen
|QB
|6-1
|188
|Evangel Chr.
(Shreveport, La.)
|• Class gets 1st QB recuirt
| James
Sylvester
|DE
|6-4
|225
|Newton
|• Highly recruited lineman lands on BU
| Alfahiym
Walcott
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Butler
(Kan.) CC
|• Signee ranked No. 14 juco DB
Decommitted (2020)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Jahdae
Barron
(released)
|CB
|5-11
|175
|Pflugerville
Connally
|• Barron flips from TCU to BU
|Jalen
Celestine
|S/LB
|6-4
|190
|Cecilia
(La.)
|• Another defending talent picks BU
|Alven
Johnson
|DE
|6-4
|250
|Thrive Acad.
(Baton Rouge,La.)
|• Green recruit jumps at BU chance
|Theron
Stroops
|CB
|6-0
|184
|Lancaster
|Mitchell
Tyler
|DE
|6-4
|220
|McKinney
|• DE commits after Baylor camp
2019 signees/commits (read more)
| Garmon
Randolph
|DE
|6-6
|235
|Jefferson
(Ga.)
|• Versatile athlete also plays TE
| Paul
Matavao-Poialii
|OL
|6-4
|330
|Jefferson (Daly
City, Calif.)
|• BU gets 4th OL signee
| Elijah
Ellis
|OL
|6-7
|300
|Paris
|• Bears get OL verbal
| Noah
Rauschenberg
|K
|6-2
|185
|Tulsa (Okla.)
Union
|• Bears bolster kicking game
| Yusuf
Terry
|WR
|6-4
|170
|Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)
|• East Coast connection snags WR
| Blake
Bedier
|OL
|6-6
|295
|Snow (Utah)
College
| Tyrone
Brown
|S/OLB
|6-3
|205
|Beaumont
United
|• 3-star recruit back in fold
| Logan
Compton
|DE
|6-4
|215
|Tomball
|• Tomball lineman picks BU
| Davis
Divall
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Bridgton (Maine)
Academy
| Jaylen
Ellis
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Cedar
Ridge
|• Shawn Bell sends recruit to Baylor
| T.J.
Franklin
|DL
|6-6
|265
|Temple
|• Wildcat bullish on Baylor's future
| Gabe
Hall
|DT
|6-5
|280
|Waller
|• Bears gets DT target
| Isaiah
Howard
|DL
|6-5
|285
|Waller
|• 20th signee 'explosive'
| Matt
Jones
|LB/DE
|6-3
|227
|Odessa
Permian
|• Read more
| Qualan
Jones
|RB
|5-10
|206
|Cedar Hill
Trinity Chr.
|• Bears get 1,000-yard rusher
| Peyton
Powell
|QB
|6-2
|187
|Odessa
Permian
|• He's dangerous in secondary
| Sam
Snyder
|TE
|6-5
|225
|Fleming
Island (Fla.)
| Solomon
Turner
|DB
|6-2
|210
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• Defensive talent wants to 'develop'
| Hakeem
Vance
|S
|6-2
|194
|Lewisburg
(Miss.)
|• Star safety picks early
| Brandon
White
|WR/CB
|6-1
|170
|Amarillo
Tascosa
|• Bringing ‘elite speed’
| Harrison
White
|DE
|6-6
|250
|Klein
|• 3-star DL stands 6-6
| Jonah
White
|DE
|6-0
|190
|Merkel
|• BU gets 3-star corner
| Will
Williams
|DL
|6-2
|200
|El Paso
Chapin
|• Defender had strong junior campaign
| Jacob
Zeno
|QB
|6-4
|190
|San Antonio
Jay
|• Class gets 1st QB commit
| Niadre
Zouzoua
|DE
|6-5
|235
|Monroe
College (N.Y.)
|• Speedy rusher likes BU's style
Decommitted (2019)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Myles
Brooks
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Pflugerville
|• Speedy safety picks Bears
|Ty’kieast
Crawford
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Carthage
|• State championship pedigree
|Landon
Peterson
|OL
|6-6
|265
|Odessa
Permian
|• Read more
|Cecil
Powell
|S
|6-1
|193
|Sunrise (Fla.)
Piper HS
|• He's dangerous in secondary
2018 signings/commits (read more)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Kalon
Barnes
|WR
|5-11
|172
|Silsbee
|• Speedster picks BU
|Gerry
Bohanon
|QB
|6-3
|218
|Earle
(Ark.)
|• Dual-threat QB commits late
|Josh
Fleeks
|WR
|6-0
|167
|Cedar
Hill
|• Highly recruited WR is on fleek
|Connor
Galvan
|OL
|6-7
|260
|Katy
|• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
|Jackson
Gleeson
|WR
|6-1
|160
|Mansfield
|• Wideout has 10.5 speed
|Ylijaah
Hall
|OT
|6-5
|275
|Bryan
|• BU commit gets offer after junior day
|Byron
Hanspard II
|DB
|6-1
|180
|DeSoto
|• Tech great's son likes what he sees at BU
|Christoph
Henle
|TE
|6-6
|235
|Arlington
Oakridge
|• Visually talented tight end picks BU
|Jackson
Kimble
|OT
|6-5
|260
|Southlake
Carroll
|• 3-star lineman chooses BU
|Joshua
Landry
|DL
|6-2
|253
|Houston
Lamar
|• Rhule grabs 1st DL commit
|Mark
Milton
|WR
|6-1
|175
|Friendswood
Clear Brook
|• Milton ready to develop as DB
|Christian
Morgan
|S
|6-0
|190
|New Caney
Porter
|• Bears grab 5th commit in 2 days
|Casey
Phillips
|OL
|6-5
|280
|Franklin
|• All-sport star can play anywhere
|Princeton
Pines
|OL
|6-5
|330
|Baton Rouge
Laboratory
|• O-line piece picks BU
|Issac
Power
|P
|6-2
|185
|Ponderosa
(Parker, Colo.)
|• No. 5-ranked punter
|Ben
Sims
|TE
|6-5
|240
|San Antonio
Clark
|• 3-star recruit picks BU
|Marje
Smith
|DE
|6-5
|200
|Marshall
|• He likes 'vibe' at Baylor
|Bralen
Taylor
|TE
|6-8
|221
|Cuero
|• Bears grab another TE
|Yusuf
Terry
|WR
|6-4
|170
|Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)
|• BU gets East Coast WR
|Tyquan
Thornton
|WR
|6-3
|165
|Miami (Fla.)
Washington
|• Speedy WR says BU 'sees the greatness' (re-committed)
|Craig
Williams
|RB
|5-10
|175
|Crosby
|• Bears nab speedy talent
|Johncarlo
Valentin
|OL
|6-5
|330
|ASA College
(Brooklyn)
|• BU adds strength up front
|JT
Woods
|DB
|6-2
|175
|Cibolo
Steele
|• Athlete has 2-sport potential
Decommitted (2018)
|Stanley
Hackett
|RB
|6-3
|193
|Pasadena
Rayburn
|• 4-star runner commits to BU
|Joseph
Ogunbanjo
|DE
|6-3
|220
|Alief
Taylor
|• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
|Delarrin
Turner-Yell
|S
|5-11
|170
|Hempstead
|• 'Aggressive' defender
2017 signing class (read more)
|Eleasah
Anderson
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Alief
Taylor
|• Lineman ready for Rhule
|Demarco
Artis
|DE
|6-1
|220
|Seminole
(Fla.)
|• DE picks Baylor over Oregon
|Terrel
Bernard
|LB
|6-1
|215
|La Porte
|• Popular LB picks Baylor
|Charlie
Brewer
|QB
|6-1
|190
|Lake
Travis
|• QB picks Bears as 4th commit
|Timarcus
Davis
|CB
|5-11
|170
|College
Station
|• Bears add cornerback commit
|Trestan
Ebner
|WR
|6-0
|205
|Henderson
|• 4-star recruit picks 'dream school'
|Harrison
Hand
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Cherry
Hill (N.J.)
|• Rhule flips 4-star Temple commit
|Justin
Harris
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Gonzales (La.)
E. Ascension
|• Last piece of the puzzle
|Tyler
Henderson
|TE
|6-4
|240
|Kyle
Lehman
|• OSU commit switches to Bears
|Gavin
Holmes
|WR
|5-11
|195
|Justin
Northwest
|• Bears land 4-star wideout
|Bryson
Jackson
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Mansfield
Lake Ridge
|• 3-star LB flips to Bears
|Khalil
Keith
|OL
|6-5
|320
|Alpine (Ala.)
Winterboro
|• Lineman chooses Baylor over Ole Miss
|Henry
Klinge
|OL
|6-5
|305
|Southlake
Carroll
|• OL picks Baylor from several offers
|Trevon
Lewis
|S
|6-0
|190
|Houston
Lamar
|• Rhule gets 1st verbal
|Ashton
Logan
|LB
|6-2
|220
|Temple
|• ASU commit moves to Bears
|Johnathan
Lovett
|RB
|6-2
|195
|Burlington (N.J.)
Cherokee
|• Bears grab NJ running back
|James
Lynch
|DL
|6-4
|285
|Round
Rock
|• Bears add DL to growing class
|Cole
Maxwell
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Allen
|• BU gets DL commit
|Ryan
Miller
|OL
|6-2
|290
|Southlake
Carroll
|• Baylor gets OL commit
|Jason
Moore
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Frisco
Independence
|• 3-star OL picks BU
|Xavier
Newman
|OL
|6-3
|300
|DeSoto
|• Former Colorado commit picks Bears
|Chidi
Ogbonnaya
|DE
|6-5
|260
|Langham
Creek
|• Bears gets 4th DL commit
|Jalen
Pitre
|S
|6-0
|200
|Stafford
|• Potential nickelback brings 'ball skills'
|Rob
Saulin
|TE
|6-5
|250
|Pennsville
(N.J.) Memorial
|• Rhule grabs Temple commit
|Abram
Smith
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Abilene
|• Baylor gets 3-star RB commit
|R.J.
Sneed
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Cypress
Ranch
|• Wideout flips from Ole Miss to Bears
|B.J.
Thompson
|DE
|6-6
|220
|England
(Ark.)
|• 'Freakishly athletic' all-stater
Decommitted (2017)
|Jhamon
Ausbon
|WR
|6-2
|198
|Houston St. Thomas
Episcopal
|• Bears get another 4-star receiver
|Baron
Browning
|LB
|6-4
|220
|Kennedale
|• Top-rated LB recruit verbals to BU
|Noah
Daniels
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Clear
Creek
|• 1st commit since Briles' departure
|Kedrick
James
|TE
|6-4
|243
|La Vega
|• 'Blessing' to stay close to home
|Hezekiah
Jones
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Stafford
|• 4-star receiver picks Bears
|Kellen
Mond
|QB
|6-3
|190
|San Antonio
Reagan
|• 2017 class gains dual-threat QB
|Jayden
Peevy
|DT
|6-6
|275
|Houston
Bellaire
|• Big potential on Baylor O-line
|Donovan
Stiner
|S
|6-2
|185
|Houston
Bellaire
|• Bears get another 4-star receiver
2016 signing class (read more)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Grayland
Arnold
|CB
|5-10
|172
|Kountze
|• 'Best athlete' commits to join DB corps
|Jared
Atkinson
|WR
|6-3
|199
|Mesquite
Horn
|• Bears nab another WR recruit
|Micheal
Johnson
|DE
|6-1
|245
|Fort Bend
Hightower
|• 3-star DE powerful pass rusher
|Kenan
Ivy
|S
|5-10
|180
|Lancaster
|• Baylor lands 'explosive' DB commit
|Chris
Miller
|DB
|6-0
|184
|Frisco
Lone Star
|• Bears grab another DB commit
|Denzel
Mims
|WR
|6-4
|175
|Daingerfield
|• Champion sprinter brings quickness
|Rajah
Preciado
|CB
|5-9
|177
|College
Station
|• Baylor cornerback recruit is all business
|Bravvion
Roy
|DT
|6-2
|300
|Spring
|• Baylor lands 3-star defensive tackle
|Raleigh
Texada
|CB
|5-10
|160
|Frisco
Centennial
|Deonte
Williams
|LB
|6-1
|218
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• TAPPS all-stater picks BU
2016 signees (already enrolled)
| Will
Jones
|DL
|6-2
|290
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• Prestonwood DL commits
|Zach
Smith
|QB
|6-4
|220
|Grandview
|• IN DEPTH: A big-time, special talent
Released from 2016 signing class
|Brandon
Autry
|OL
|6-4
|320
|Coffeyville
(Kan.) CC
|• Bears land top-rated juco OL
|Brandon
Bowen
|WR
|6-5
|230
|Trophy Club
Nelson
|• Another top DE picks Baylor family
|Parrish
Cobb
|CB
|5-11
|178
|La Vega
|• Huge switch for the Bears
|Tren’Davian
Dickson
|WR
|6-1
|178
|Navasota
|• Rattler receiver re-commits to Bears
|Devin
Duvernay
|WR
|5-11
|178
|Garland
Sachse
|• Star receiver joins twin with BU
|Donovan
Duvernay
|DB/WR
|5-8
|177
|Garland
Sachse
|• Versatile DB/WR happy to be on board
|Jeremy
Faulk
|DL
|6-2
|265
|Garden City
(Kan.) CC
|• DL commit 'can chase the quarterback'
|Patrick
Hudson
|OL
|6-5
|325
|Silsbee
|• BU swipes 5-star OL from Texas A&M
|Kameron
Martin
|RB
|5-10
|175
|Port Arthur
Memorial
|• Bears snag top-tier RB in class of 2016
|DeQuinton
Osborne
|DT
|6-0
|3000
|Kilgore
College
|• Campus visit leads to commit
|J.P.
Urquidez
|OT
|6-6
|300
|Copperas
Cove
|• Major O-line recruit commits to BU
Decommitted (2016)
|Jordan
Elliott
|DT
|6-5
|300
|Houston
Westside
|• Bears get verbal from top D-line talent
