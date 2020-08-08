You have permission to edit this article.
Baylor football verbal commitments
Baylor football verbal commitments

Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.


2022 commitments

PlayerPosHtWtSchool 
Kaian
Roberts-Day		DE6-3220Joplin
(Mo.)		• Bears get 1st 2022 commitment

2021 commitments

PlayerPosHtWtSchool 
Elijah
Bean		WR6-5190Humble
Summer Creek		• 4-star WR has sprinter's speed
Tyrone
Brown		LB6-1210West Orange-
Stark		• 3-star defender hails from WO-S
Sam
Carrell		DE6-4252Sandia
(Albuquerque, N.M.)		• DE 'blessed' by Baylor offer
Cicero
Caston		DB6-3194Weatherford• Safety has sprinter's speed
Roderick
Daniels		WR5-9173Duncanville• Talent helped Panthers to title game
Dakote
Doyle-Robinson		DT6-1270De Smet (Mo.)
Jesuit		• Another Missouri standout picks BU
Kyron
Drones		QB6-2198Pearland
Shadow Creek		• Dual-threat QB led Sharks to perfect season
Javon
Gipson		WR6-1182Richmond
George Ranch		• 3rd commitment for 2021 class
Connor
Heffernan		OL6-4260Georgetown• Baylor 'atmosphere' attracts OL commit
Jordan
Jenkins		CB5-11181Lindale• 4-star CB follows Aranda to BU
Lorando
Johnson		RB6-0198Lindale• East Texas player of year tore up defenses
Cooper
Lanz		DE6-4240Denton
Guyer		• DE helped Guyer reach title game
Devin
Lemear		S6-0170Manor• Defender lifted playoff squad
Ryan
Lengyel		OL6-2275Dallas
Jesuit		• 3-star talent picks BU
Jackie
Marshall		LB6-2230LaPlace (La.)
East St. John		• Baylor fans celebrate pick
Byron
Murphy		DL6-1290DeSoto• Bears beef up with accomplished lineman
Romario
Noel		OL6-2194Cypress
Ranch		• Noel 1st for Bears in 2021
Hal
Presley		WR6-3190Mansfield
Summit		• Bears get 2nd WR of weekend
Tate
Williams		OL6-4260Wall• Bears add 2nd OL commitment
Tevin
Williams		CB6-1180Stillwater
(Okla.)		• Two-sport star also speedy track talent

2020 signees/commits (read more)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Anthony
Anyanwu		DE6-2235Garland
Sachse		• Tons of potential for tall, athletic neophyte
Gavin
Byers		OL6-5295Colleyville
Heritage		• 3-star O-lineman picks Bears
Drake
Dabney		TE6-6230Cypress
Ranch		• Bears' class features DB talent
Will
Garner		OLB/DE6-3190Houston
Klein		• Growing recruit has 'sudden quickness and length'
Mike
Harris		S6-0175Phenix City
(Ala.) Central		• All-state talent joins BU
Mose
Jeffery		OL6-4330Kilgore
College		• Bears get another OL recruit
Seth
Jones		WR6-1180Pearland
Shadow Creek		• 3-star wideout spurns BC for BU
Micah
Mazzccua		OL6-5330St. Frances
(Baltimore)		• Michigan recruit flips to Baylor
Adonis (A.J.)
McCarty		CB/WR5-11180Brownwood• Two-way talent picks BU
Taye
McWilliams		RB6-1205Rosenberg
Lamar Consol.		• Bears gets 3rd commit of class
Brooks
Miller		S/LB6-2195West
Monroe (La.)		• 'Savvy' recruit brings speed, hitting ability, instincts
Devin
Neal		RB5-11190Lawrence
(Kan.)		• Neal likes look of Aranda's staff
Victor
Obi		DE6-5220Kilgore
College		• Transfer will have 3 years remaining
Chateau
Reed		WR/DB6-3180Lawton
(Okla.)		• 'Unbelievable athlete' performs in crucial situations
Blake
Shapen		QB6-1188Evangel Chr.
(Shreveport, La.)		• Class gets 1st QB recuirt
James
Sylvester		DE6-4225Newton• Highly recruited lineman lands on BU
Alfahiym
Walcott		CB6-1190Butler
(Kan.) CC		• Signee ranked No. 14 juco DB

Decommitted (2020)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Jahdae
Barron
(released)		CB5-11175Pflugerville
Connally		• Barron flips from TCU to BU
Jalen
Celestine		S/LB6-4190Cecilia
(La.)		• Another defending talent picks BU
Alven
Johnson		DE6-4250Thrive Acad.
(Baton Rouge,La.)		• Green recruit jumps at BU chance
Theron
Stroops		CB6-0184Lancaster 
Mitchell
Tyler		DE6-4220McKinney• DE commits after Baylor camp

2019 signees/commits (read more)

Garmon
Randolph		DE6-6235Jefferson
(Ga.)		• Versatile athlete also plays TE
Paul
Matavao-Poialii		OL6-4330Jefferson (Daly
City, Calif.)		• BU gets 4th OL signee
Elijah
Ellis		OL6-7300Paris• Bears get OL verbal
Noah
Rauschenberg		K6-2185Tulsa (Okla.)
Union		• Bears bolster kicking game
Yusuf
Terry		WR6-4170Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)		• East Coast connection snags WR
Blake
Bedier		OL6-6295Snow (Utah)
College		 
Tyrone
Brown		S/OLB6-3205Beaumont
United		• 3-star recruit back in fold
Logan
Compton		DE6-4215Tomball• Tomball lineman picks BU
Davis
Divall		OL6-5285Bridgton (Maine)
Academy		 
Jaylen
Ellis		WR6-1180Cedar
Ridge		• Shawn Bell sends recruit to Baylor
T.J.
Franklin		DL6-6265Temple• Wildcat bullish on Baylor's future
Gabe
Hall		DT6-5280Waller• Bears gets DT target
Isaiah
Howard		DL6-5285Waller• 20th signee 'explosive'
Matt
Jones		LB/DE6-3227Odessa
Permian		• Read more
Qualan
Jones		RB5-10206Cedar Hill
Trinity Chr.		• Bears get 1,000-yard rusher
Peyton
Powell		QB6-2187Odessa
Permian		• He's dangerous in secondary
Sam
Snyder		TE6-5225Fleming
Island (Fla.)		 
Solomon
Turner		DB6-2210Plano
Prestonwood		• Defensive talent wants to 'develop'
Hakeem
Vance		S6-2194Lewisburg
(Miss.)		• Star safety picks early
Brandon
White		WR/CB6-1170Amarillo
Tascosa		• Bringing ‘elite speed’
Harrison
White		DE6-6250Klein• 3-star DL stands 6-6
Jonah
White		DE6-0190Merkel• BU gets 3-star corner
Will
Williams		DL6-2200El Paso
Chapin		• Defender had strong junior campaign
Jacob
Zeno		QB6-4190San Antonio
Jay		• Class gets 1st QB commit
Niadre
Zouzoua		DE6-5235Monroe
College (N.Y.)		• Speedy rusher likes BU's style

Decommitted (2019)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Myles
Brooks		DB6-2190Pflugerville• Speedy safety picks Bears
Ty’kieast
Crawford		OL6-5310Carthage• State championship pedigree
Landon
Peterson		OL6-6265Odessa
Permian		• Read more
Cecil
Powell		S6-1193Sunrise (Fla.)
Piper HS		• He's dangerous in secondary

2018 signings/commits (read more)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Kalon
Barnes		WR5-11172Silsbee• Speedster picks BU
Gerry
Bohanon		QB6-3218Earle
(Ark.)		• Dual-threat QB commits late
Josh
Fleeks		WR6-0167Cedar
Hill		• Highly recruited WR is on fleek
Connor
Galvan		OL6-7260Katy• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
Jackson
Gleeson		WR6-1160Mansfield• Wideout has 10.5 speed
Ylijaah
Hall		OT6-5275Bryan• BU commit gets offer after junior day
Byron
Hanspard II		DB6-1180DeSoto• Tech great's son likes what he sees at BU
Christoph
Henle		TE6-6235Arlington
Oakridge		• Visually talented tight end picks BU
Jackson
Kimble		OT6-5260Southlake
Carroll		• 3-star lineman chooses BU
Joshua
Landry		DL6-2253Houston
Lamar		• Rhule grabs 1st DL commit
Mark
Milton		WR6-1175Friendswood
Clear Brook		• Milton ready to develop as DB
Christian
Morgan		S6-0190New Caney
Porter		• Bears grab 5th commit in 2 days
Casey
Phillips		OL6-5280Franklin• All-sport star can play anywhere
Princeton
Pines		OL6-5330Baton Rouge
Laboratory		• O-line piece picks BU
Issac
Power		P6-2185Ponderosa
(Parker, Colo.)		• No. 5-ranked punter
Ben
Sims		TE6-5240San Antonio
Clark		• 3-star recruit picks BU
Marje
Smith		DE6-5200Marshall• He likes 'vibe' at Baylor
Bralen
Taylor		TE6-8221Cuero• Bears grab another TE
Yusuf
Terry		WR6-4170Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)		• BU gets East Coast WR
Tyquan
Thornton		WR6-3165Miami (Fla.)
Washington		• Speedy WR says BU 'sees the greatness' (re-committed)
Craig
Williams		RB5-10175Crosby• Bears nab speedy talent
Johncarlo
Valentin		OL6-5330ASA College
(Brooklyn)		• BU adds strength up front
JT
Woods		DB6-2175Cibolo
Steele		• Athlete has 2-sport potential

Decommitted (2018)

Stanley
Hackett		RB6-3193Pasadena
Rayburn		• 4-star runner commits to BU
Joseph
Ogunbanjo		DE6-3220Alief
Taylor		• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
Delarrin
Turner-Yell		S5-11170Hempstead• 'Aggressive' defender

2017 signing class (read more)

Eleasah
Anderson		OL6-4295Alief
Taylor		• Lineman ready for Rhule
Demarco
Artis		DE6-1220Seminole
(Fla.)		• DE picks Baylor over Oregon
Terrel
Bernard		LB6-1215La Porte• Popular LB picks Baylor
Charlie
Brewer		QB6-1190Lake
Travis		• QB picks Bears as 4th commit
Timarcus
Davis		CB5-11170College
Station		• Bears add cornerback commit
Trestan
Ebner		WR6-0205Henderson• 4-star recruit picks 'dream school'
Harrison
Hand		DB6-0190Cherry
Hill (N.J.)		• Rhule flips 4-star Temple commit
Justin
Harris		DL6-5250Gonzales (La.)
E. Ascension		• Last piece of the puzzle
Tyler
Henderson		TE6-4240Kyle
Lehman		• OSU commit switches to Bears
Gavin
Holmes		WR5-11195Justin
Northwest		• Bears land 4-star wideout
Bryson
Jackson		LB6-2205Mansfield
Lake Ridge		• 3-star LB flips to Bears
Khalil
Keith		OL6-5320Alpine (Ala.)
Winterboro		• Lineman chooses Baylor over Ole Miss
Henry
Klinge		OL6-5305Southlake
Carroll		• OL picks Baylor from several offers
Trevon
Lewis		S6-0190Houston
Lamar		• Rhule gets 1st verbal
Ashton
Logan		LB6-2220Temple• ASU commit moves to Bears
Johnathan
Lovett		RB6-2195Burlington (N.J.)
Cherokee		• Bears grab NJ running back
James
Lynch		DL6-4285Round
Rock		• Bears add DL to growing class
Cole
Maxwell		DL6-5250Allen• BU gets DL commit
Ryan
Miller		OL6-2290Southlake
Carroll		• Baylor gets OL commit
Jason
Moore		OL6-3295Frisco
Independence		• 3-star OL picks BU
Xavier
Newman		OL6-3300DeSoto• Former Colorado commit picks Bears
Chidi
Ogbonnaya		DE6-5260Langham
Creek		• Bears gets 4th DL commit
Jalen
Pitre		S6-0200Stafford• Potential nickelback brings 'ball skills'
Rob
Saulin		TE6-5250Pennsville
(N.J.) Memorial		• Rhule grabs Temple commit
Abram
Smith		RB6-0200Abilene• Baylor gets 3-star RB commit
R.J.
Sneed		WR6-2185Cypress
Ranch		• Wideout flips from Ole Miss to Bears
B.J.
Thompson		DE6-6220England
(Ark.)		• 'Freakishly athletic' all-stater

Decommitted (2017)

Jhamon
Ausbon		WR6-2198Houston St. Thomas
Episcopal		• Bears get another 4-star receiver
Baron
Browning		LB6-4220Kennedale• Top-rated LB recruit verbals to BU
Noah
Daniels		DB6-0180Clear
Creek		• 1st commit since Briles' departure
Kedrick
James		TE6-4243La Vega• 'Blessing' to stay close to home
Hezekiah
Jones		WR5-11185Stafford• 4-star receiver picks Bears
Kellen
Mond		QB6-3190San Antonio
Reagan		• 2017 class gains dual-threat QB
Jayden
Peevy		DT6-6275Houston
Bellaire		• Big potential on Baylor O-line
Donovan
Stiner		S6-2185Houston
Bellaire		• Bears get another 4-star receiver

2016 signing class (read more)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Grayland
Arnold		CB5-10172Kountze• 'Best athlete' commits to join DB corps
Jared
Atkinson		WR6-3199Mesquite
Horn		• Bears nab another WR recruit
Micheal
Johnson		DE6-1245Fort Bend
Hightower		• 3-star DE powerful pass rusher
Kenan
Ivy		S5-10180Lancaster• Baylor lands 'explosive' DB commit
Chris
Miller		DB6-0184Frisco
Lone Star		• Bears grab another DB commit
Denzel
Mims		WR6-4175Daingerfield• Champion sprinter brings quickness
Rajah
Preciado		CB5-9177College
Station		• Baylor cornerback recruit is all business
Bravvion
Roy		DT6-2300Spring• Baylor lands 3-star defensive tackle
Raleigh
Texada		CB5-10160Frisco
Centennial		 
Deonte
Williams		LB6-1218Plano
Prestonwood		• TAPPS all-stater picks BU

2016 signees (already enrolled)

 Will
Jones		DL6-2290Plano
Prestonwood		• Prestonwood DL commits
Zach
Smith		QB6-4220Grandview• IN DEPTH: A big-time, special talent

Released from 2016 signing class

Brandon
Autry		OL6-4320Coffeyville
(Kan.) CC		• Bears land top-rated juco OL
Brandon
Bowen		WR6-5230Trophy Club
Nelson		• Another top DE picks Baylor family
Parrish
Cobb		CB5-11178La Vega• Huge switch for the Bears
Tren’Davian
Dickson		WR6-1178Navasota• Rattler receiver re-commits to Bears
Devin
Duvernay		WR5-11178Garland
Sachse		• Star receiver joins twin with BU
Donovan
Duvernay		DB/WR5-8177Garland
Sachse		• Versatile DB/WR happy to be on board
Jeremy
Faulk		DL6-2265Garden City
(Kan.) CC		• DL commit 'can chase the quarterback'
Patrick
Hudson		OL6-5325Silsbee• BU swipes 5-star OL from Texas A&M
Kameron
Martin		RB5-10175Port Arthur
Memorial		• Bears snag top-tier RB in class of 2016
DeQuinton
Osborne		DT6-03000Kilgore
College		• Campus visit leads to commit
J.P.
Urquidez		OT6-6300Copperas
Cove		• Major O-line recruit commits to BU

Decommitted (2016)

Jordan
Elliott		DT6-5300Houston
Westside		• Bears get verbal from top D-line talent

2015 signees (read more)

PlayerPosHtWtSchoolRead more
Henry
Black		CB6-0176Shreveport (La.)
Woodlawn		• 'Fantastic' speedy corner picks BU over others
Riley
Daniel		OT6-6310Ringling
(Okla.)		• Bears get Oklahoma O-line commit
Drew
Galitz		P/K5-11180Rowlett• Rowlett punter-kicker commits to Baylor
JaMycal
Hasty		RB5-8185Longview• Longview RB to join speedy Bears
Jameson
Houston		S6-2190Austin St.
Michael's		• DB thinks Baylor is 'perfect' fit
Tyrone
Hunt		DE6-5245Arp• 'Country boy' DE picks Bears
Clay
Johnston		NB/LB6-2200Abilene
Wylie		• Speedy, versatile defender likes BU
Devonte
Jones		C6-2305Houston
Bellaire		 
Lenoy
Jones		LB5-11215Midway• Midway star switches to Bears
J.W.
Ketchum		ATH6-1190Houston
Lamar		• 4-star athlete Ketchum commits to Bears
Tony
Nicholson		DB5-11163So. Grand
Prairie		• Baylor gets verbal from versatile DB
Eric
Ogor		OLB6-1210Richmond
Foster		• BU picks up 'big time pass rusher'
Maurice
Porter		OL6-6295Navarro JC 
Devontre
Stricklin		WR6-3175Midway• Commit eager to join Big 12 champs
Sam
Tecklenburg		C6-4260Plano• Baylor’s 3-star recruit fits bill at center
Jordan
Tolbert		CB5-11160Fort Bend
Ridge Point		• Baylor secures cover corner
Jordan
Williams		LB6-2225Paris• Bears boost LB corps with Paris pledge

2015 signees (already enrolled)

Dominic
Desouza		OT6-8290CC of San
Francisco		• Juco offensive lineman pledges to Baylor
Blake
Lynch		QB/DB6-4190Gilmer• IN DEPTH: Signee showing versatility at Gilmer
Jarrett
Stidham		QB6-3190Stephenville• 5-star Stephenville QB commits to Bears

2014 signing class

Blake
Blackmar		OL6-6325Clear Lake• Baylor nabs familiar OL pledge
Jourdan
Blake		Ath6-0172Princeton• Bears plus 3-star QB recruit
KD
Cannon		WR5-10163Mount Pleasant• Cannon big grab for Bears
Jamie
Jacobs		LB6-4215Midway• Midway DE/LB Jacobs commits to Baylor
Devonte
Jones		OL6-3305Houston Bellaire• 'Aggressive' lineman ready to join Baylor
Xavier
Jones		DE6-3235Magnolia West• Jones to help Bears build pass-rush fleet
Patrick
Lawrence		OL6-5245Waxahachie• Bears' trail lures Waxahachie OT
Ira
Lewis		DE6-3245Houston Lamar• Sack-happy end from 5A power picks BU
Blake
Mahon		TE6-6227Coppell• Bruising Mahon pledges skills to BU
Josh
Malin		DE6-6240Cibolo Steele• Steele’s Malin opts for BU’s potential
Andrew
Morris		DT6-2288Mesquite Horn• DT commit ‘truly green and gold’
Josh
Pelzel		OL6-7334Rockdale• Rockdale OL huge pickup for Bears
Chris
Platt		WR5-10157Willis• State track champ commits to Bears
Verkedric
Vaughns		DB5-9168Mesquite Poteet• Cornerback gives BU his verbal
Chance
Waz		S5-11173Pflugerville
Hendrickson		• Bears get hard-hitting commit at safety
Ishmael
Zamora		WR6-4195Alief Elsik• Bona fide track star jumps at chance

2014 signees already enrolled

Jarell
Broxton		OL6-6325Lackawanna
(Pa.) College		• Hulking juco guard eyes Waco future
Grant
Campbell		LB6-1230Bakersfield (Calif.)
Garces Memorial		• California LB commits to Bears
Cordell
Dorsey		OLB6-1185Abilene Cooper• LB signs after charges dropped
Jordan
Feuerbacher		TE6-4240Kingwood Park• 'Expanded role' draws recruit to Baylor
Davion
Hall		WR6-3192Texarkana
Liberty-Eylau		• Top Texas receiver picks BU on junior day
Chris
Sanders		CB6-0180E. Arizona
College		• Bears' secondary gets all-state Ga. talent
Terence
Williams		RB6-2220Ennis• Ennis standout follows other TW to Baylor
Tion
Wright		CB5-9150Moorpark (Calif.)
College		• Cornerback excited to return to Texas

