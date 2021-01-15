 Skip to main content
Baylor football's Sylvester transferring
Baylor freshman defensive end James Sylvester announced that he's entering the transfer portal.

The 6-4, 243-pound Sylvester didn't record any defensive statistics in 2020.

Sylvester played high school football at Newton, where he was a three-time all-district pick who collected 85 tackles and 15 sacks in 2019.

