Baylor freshmen Kendall Brown, Langston Love invited to USA hoops training camp

Baylor incoming freshmen Kendall Brown and Langston Love are among 27 athletes invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.

The training camp will be held June 20-22 in Fort Worth. The players will compete for spots on the 12-member team representing the USA on July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia.

The 6-7 Brown is a five-star forward who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Love is a 6-4 guard and a San Antonio native who played at Montverde (Fla.) Academy.