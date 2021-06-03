 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor freshmen Kendall Brown, Langston Love invited to USA hoops training camp
0 comments

Baylor freshmen Kendall Brown, Langston Love invited to USA hoops training camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Hoophall Classic

Sunrise Christian Academy’s Kendall Brown, a 6-8, 205-pound forward, scored 13 points per game with six rebounds in the 2020 season.

 Associated Press — Gregory Payan

Baylor incoming freshmen Kendall Brown and Langston Love are among 27 athletes invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.

Langston Love

Langston Love is No. 23 in ESPN’s ranking of the 2021 class of basketball recruits.

The training camp will be held June 20-22 in Fort Worth. The players will compete for spots on the 12-member team representing the USA on July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia.

The 6-7 Brown is a five-star forward who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Love is a 6-4 guard and a San Antonio native who played at Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU
Baylor

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU

During the Baylor women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season, former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey mentioned on occasion that she would like to se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert