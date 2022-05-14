Baylor freshmen Nnamdi, Brackins pluck gold medals at Big 12 meet

LUBBOCK — In his first Big 12 Outdoor Championships, Baylor’s Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi is already a Big 12 champion.

Nnamdi hurled his way to a conference title in the men’s javelin on the opening day of the meet Friday at Texas Tech’s Fuller Track and Field Complex. Nnamdi, a freshman from Nigeria who came into the meet as the NCAA leader, threw 255-10 to easily take gold in the event.

Nnamdi far outdistanced second-place Markim Felix of Texas Tech, who threw 232-0.

Zaza became Baylor’s first javelin conference champion in the Big 12 era and the program’s first since Tom Heieren won the Southwest Conference crown in 1978.

“I was very pleased with Zaza. … It wasn’t his best throw, but he’s healthy and can get ready for regionals and nationals,” said Baylor head coach Michael Ford.

Nnamdi wasn’t Baylor’s only freshman to pocket a Big 12 title. In the men’s long jump, Johnny Brackins powered to the win with a best jump of 26-5.5, winning by more than nine inches over silver medalist Jalen Seals of Texas Tech. Brackins is Baylor’s first conference champion in the long jump since Chris Gillis in 2006.

The Baylor women picked up a silver medal in the pole vault with senior Tuesdi Tidwell. She cleared 14-1.25, behind only Oklahoma freshman Olivia Lueking (14-7.5).

In Saturday’s running prelims, Baylor took care of business to advance plenty of athletes to the finals on Sunday.

Aaliyah Miller clocked the top qualifying time in the women’s 800 at 2:05.80. In the 400, Kavia Francis (personal-best 51.70) and Ima “Nse” Uko (51.89) both won their respective heats to move on to Sunday’s final.

Sophomore Ackera Nugent, like Miller a former national champion, posted the best time in the prelims of the 100 hurdles at 12.47. She’ll be joined in the final by teammate Alexis Duncan (13.01), a transfer from Tennessee who had the fourth-best time.

Baylor also qualified a pair in the men’s 110 hurdles behind freshmen Brackins (13.89) and Elijah Morris (13.93). In the 400, BU’s Dillon Bedell (45.61) punched his ticket for the finals with the fourth-best clocking. Unfortunately for the Bears, though, senior Howard “Trey” Fields won’t get a chance to defend his Big 12 title, as he ran 46.63 and didn’t advance to the final.

Other Baylor athletes to move on through the prelims were Caira Pettaway (11.06) and Sydney Washington (11.25) in the women’s 100, Isaiah Cunningham (10.11) in the men’s 100, Gontse Morake (56.95) and Jasmine Gryne (58.42) in the women’s 400 hurdles, Nathaniel Ezekiel (49.33) and Jayson Baldridge (50.33) in the men’s 400 hurdles, and Mariah Ayers (22.84) and Francis (23.00) in the women’s 200.

The Big 12 meet will wrap up on Sunday with all those various running finals, culminating with the women’s 4x400 and men’s 4x400 relays at 9 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., respectively.