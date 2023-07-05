Baylor picked up a sweet Independence Day pledge when Alex “AP” Foster made his commitment to the Bears.

Foster is a 6-5, 270-pound defensive end from St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Miss., who is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He also held offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Mississippi State, among others.

As a junior in 2022, Foster made 58 tackles, 11 sacks and nine pass breakups while helping St. Joseph to a Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Class 4A state championship, the program’s fourth title in the past six years. Foster made three sacks in the state final win over Tri-County.

Foster’s commitment gives Baylor 12 recruits for the Class of 2024.