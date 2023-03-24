It was a nice opening day at the Clyde Hart Classic for the Baylor track and field team on Friday.

Baylor junior Koi Johnson soared to a win in the women’s long jump, flying 19-9 to beat Oklahoma State junior Bailey Golden by one inch. Baylor also had the third- and fourth-place finishers in the event behind Nikayla Fitzgerald and Keviah Early.

Baylor also got event wins from Imaobong Uko in the women’s 200 (23.21) and from Ryan Day in the men’s 1,500 (3:46.90).

Freshman Gary Moore Jr. broke the school record in the hammer throw with a 199-1 in just his second outdoor meet. Moore, who broke the BU weight throw record in his first meet in the indoor season, finished fourth on Friday behind three Big Ten upperclassmen from Minnesota and Michigan State.

The meet concludes on Saturday.