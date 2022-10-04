Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest

The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational.

Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020.

Arkansas Little Rock placed first with a 31-under 833, beating second-place SMU by three shots. BU’s Jonas Appel tied for 7th while playing as an individual. He was six-shots back of SMU’s Nathan Petrozino, who took the individual title with a 13-under 203.