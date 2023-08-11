Venturing out of the country for the first time in his tenure recruiting as Baylor men’s golf coach, Mike McGraw announced the signing of Patricio Gonzalez from Mexico this week.

Gonzalez is McGraw’s first international recruit in his time with Baylor, and the head coach said that he couldn't wait to add Gonzalez’ talents to a experienced roster in 2023-24.

“Patricio brings a lot to the table,” McGraw said. “He is very talented and has a great work ethic as well. I am looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish over the next four years.”

The Monterrey, Mexico native is currently ranked 114th in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, highlighted by a tie for second at the K.J. Choi Foundation in March. Gonzalez raced out to a two-shot lead after an opening-round 65 at Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth before a final-round 72 helped him secure a tie for second, one shot back of the champion, Treed Huang.

He opened 2023 with a fifth-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship. On the challenging Port Royal Golf Course, Gonzalez shot a 74 in the final round, which was the day's best round.

Last July, Gonzalez competed in the 74th US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Club, shooting 75-77 in his two rounds of stroke play. He will join three of his future teammates at the US Amateur at Cherry Hills Golf Club later this month. Gonzalez gives BU four representatives in the US Amateur, the most since they had six in 2020.

Gonzalez joins Davis Ovard, who signed last November, on a team that returns every player that competed in 2022-23 en route to a trip to the NCAA tournament.