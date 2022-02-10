Baylor golf preview: Coaches excited over potential for long spring seasons

Equal amounts of patience, potential and promise await the Baylor men's and women's golf teams, which begin their 2022 spring seasons over the next week.
The Baylor men, featuring one of their youngest teams in recent history, begin the spring season on Monday at the Border Olympics in Laredo. The tournament will be held at Laredo Country Club, and is one of the oldest continually held college tournaments in the country.
The Baylor women, ranked 14th nationally, start at the Moon Golf Classic in Melbourne, Fla., on Feb. 20. It will be the Bears' first full-field, multi-day event of the year, after playing in a one-day event in Arizona earlier this month, where they finished second.
“That was mainly to knock the rust off over the winter,” said head coach Jay Goble, referring to the Arizona tourney.
Last year had the makings of a historic one for the BU women. They won five straight tournaments from the fall to the spring and were ranked No. 1 in the nation for a stretch.
But Goble said he felt his team might have played too much golf in the spring and was worn out by the time they got to the NCAA playoffs, where they felt short of the match play rounds.
“We played a lot last spring, I think 39 rounds in 29 days,” Goble said. “It may have been too many. This year, we’re treating it is as a marathon and not a sprint, and gearing up to play our best golf in April and May.
“I think this team, talent-wise, has the depth to be our best team ever.”
That's a bold statement considering the 2015 team finished second in the NCAA, barely missing the school’s first national title. Baylor also had top 10 national finishes in 2017 and '18.
Baylor men’s coach Mike McGraw has taken plenty of his teams to the NCAA tournament, but is now working with a young group seeking to improve and carry on the winning Baylor legacy.
“Last fall we lost three of our starting five going into the season, which had been with us multiple seasons," McGraw said. "We didn’t change up the season schedule for the new guys, we just didn’t play well. We have basically had three months off since the last tournament, and I can say that’s the best offseason I’ve had in 35 years of coaching, with guys wanting to work and wanting to get better.”
This spring, Baylor is led by returning players Johnny Keefer and Mark Reppe, who are in their third and fifth years, respectively.
Other key Baylor players include sophomore Trey Bosco, who won the Texas state amateur championship in 2020, and sophomore Luke Morgan, who won the 2019 Oklahoma state high school title before coming to Baylor. Freshman Zach Heffernan of Boerne is a past winner of the Texas State Junior Championship.
Other players on this year’s team include Luke Dossey, whose brother Cooper was an all-conference performer at Baylor before turning professional last year, and Drew Wrightson, a rising freshman from Zionsville, Indiana. Not playing due to injury, at least of the start of the spring, is Scout McNealy, whose brother Maverick is now playing on the PGA Tour.
“These guys have a lot more developing to do, but they’re working hard,” McGraw said. “I’ve felt that putting was a big weakness the last couple of years, and we’re not shying away from that his year, but working on it constantly.”
The Baylor women will have a familiar winning lineup led by fifth-year senior Houston’s Gurleen Kaur, who was recently selected to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Invitational for the second year in a row.
Also in the starting lineup is Hannah Karg, a junior from Germany, and Britta Snyder. a sophomore from Ames, Iowa. The Bears should benefit from the arrival of some talented newcomers, including graduate transfer Addie Baggarly from the University of Florida and Antonia Matte, a freshman from Chile.
“(Matte) went out and shot a 67 on the back tees at Ridgewood during qualifying the other day. She is special,” Goble said.
The coach likes the potential of this year's bunch.
“The girls are super-excited about the tournaments we have coming up," Goble said. "In the past, I think we’ve under-performed in the Big 12 tournament, but we have the talent and depth to go a long way this year.”
The BU women's schedule will be highlighted by the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Feb. 28-March 2, which will be televised each day on the Golf Channel from Long Cove Golf Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The Big 12 Men's Championship will be held at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Trinity, Texas, outside Huntsville, in late April. The Big 12 Women's Championship is slated for the Club at Houston Oaks, outside of Houston, also in late April.
Both the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., in late May.