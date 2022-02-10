Baylor golf preview: Coaches excited over potential for long spring seasons

Equal amounts of patience, potential and promise await the Baylor men's and women's golf teams, which begin their 2022 spring seasons over the next week.

The Baylor men, featuring one of their youngest teams in recent history, begin the spring season on Monday at the Border Olympics in Laredo. The tournament will be held at Laredo Country Club, and is one of the oldest continually held college tournaments in the country.

The Baylor women, ranked 14th nationally, start at the Moon Golf Classic in Melbourne, Fla., on Feb. 20. It will be the Bears' first full-field, multi-day event of the year, after playing in a one-day event in Arizona earlier this month, where they finished second.

“That was mainly to knock the rust off over the winter,” said head coach Jay Goble, referring to the Arizona tourney.

Last year had the makings of a historic one for the BU women. They won five straight tournaments from the fall to the spring and were ranked No. 1 in the nation for a stretch.

But Goble said he felt his team might have played too much golf in the spring and was worn out by the time they got to the NCAA playoffs, where they felt short of the match play rounds.