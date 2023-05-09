PULLMAN, Wash. — The Baylor women’s golf team remained in advancing position after Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA’s Pullman Regional at chilly Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

The Bears were fourth after Monday’s opening round, but dropped a spot in the second round despite shooting even better, with a 7-under 281. That marked BU’s second-best round as a team in postseason history.

"Today was a more difficult and challenging day, but we shot a lower score, so I'm proud of what they did out there,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “Throughout our lineup, everybody's playing well. I still think we're having a little trouble getting out of first gear, especially on the back nine, which is a bit of an easier nine holes, especially finishing with two par fives. … With the weather predicted to be better tomorrow, I feel like we're poised to have a great day."

Sera Hasegawa shot a 4-under 68 for the second straight round to pace the Bears. She has nine rounds in the 60s this season, which leads the team. She is tied for fifth in the individual leaderboard, two strokes behind the leader.

Baylor will wrap up action at the regional Wednesday, hoping to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships later this month.